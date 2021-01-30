Bachelor Contestant Brittany Denies Escort Accusations and Defends Sex Workers

Bachelor contestant Brittany Galvin hit back at allegations that she is an escort.

Galvin, a 23-year-old model and DJ, was accused on Monday's episode of Matt James' season of having "transactional relationships" with men in Chicago.

Her castmate Anna Redman, who is also from Chicago, started the rumor claiming Galvin "entertains men for money." Redman, 24, claimed people went "out of their way" to send her messages about Galvin's alleged sex work.

Galvin hit back on claims on Monday's episode before doubling down in a lengthy post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

"It's 2021, you know how prominent sex workers are in this world? Or how many people have OnlyFans? Why are we still judging others," she wrote in screenshots obtained by Cosmopolitan. "Jealousy and hate really come out when others are doing better in life, but why? Focus on yourself, and if you're not happy with where you're on then work on yourself."

The DJ added, "Again, to make it clear I am not an escort."

In addition to denying the rumors, Galvin made it clear that she doesn't want it to come off that she is shaming sex workers.

"And for the people who are, don't let others tear you down. Keep sharing your stories with me because they are all so powerful. I'm here to support you like how you have to me!" she wrote.

She added that typically she "brush it off" if someone said that to her outside of the show, but she couldn't ignore it on such a big platform.

"How would you react when someone tries to exploit you to the world with an accusation that could affect your career, reputation and future relationships," Galvin said.

The model also cautioned people from bullying Redman in her defense.

"Yes it was a s—y thing to do, but let's not destroy someone's life over it. Bringing others down is exactly what I don't want," Galvin concluded. "We are bigger and better than that."

On Monday's episode, Redman confronted Galvin about the claims.

"No, I'm not an escort," Galvin responded. "It's just so ridiculous to say that."