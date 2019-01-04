The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Reacts to Contestant Tracy Shapoff's Offensive Tweets

Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor has yet to premiere, but one contestant has already stirred up controversy.

Last month, fans dug up old tweets from 2010 allegedly posted by Tracy Shapoff, a 31-year-old wardrobe stylist from Los Angeles, in which she fat-shamed women at the gym and used the R-word. She also allegedly criticized The Bachelor at the time, writing: “Do ppl really think they’re finding love on reality tv…or am I just the idiot that watches it?”

During a press conference call on Thursday, Underwood, 26, addressed the tweets and weighed in on whether the franchise needs to adjust its casting process.

“That’s not up for me to decide, obviously, but as the Bachelor, it’s a good opportunity for me to really get to know these women and form my own opinions of them without really seeing that,” he told reporters.

“While that is a gift and a curse at times, and while I don’t believe in whatever Tracy liked and tweeted at the time, I think that it’s a growing thing,” he continued. “And as far as the process goes, social media is making it a challenge for every workplace. I mean, you’re seeing it all over the world and in our society, things coming up. Everybody has differences in this world. But the bottom line is, that’s not up to me, that’s not my department or anything I need to have an opinion on.”

Shapoff apologized for her tweets in a lengthy Instagram post on Dec. 7.

“I want to start by expressing my sincerest apologies for the extremely hurtful words that I said many years ago,” she wrote. “I’m so sorry for those who I have offended. I am beyond mortified that I ever had those thoughts and then proceeded to express them. By no means does this reflect the person who I am today.”

“In the many years since writing those tweets I have made a conscious effort not to be judgmental and to be accepting of all people,” she went on.

“I do not defend any of the words I have tweeted, I just want to deeply apologize and learn from my mistakes,” she concluded. “I wholeheartedly reject all of those sentiments.”

Shapoff isn’t the first contestant to make headlines for promoting or posting offensive content on social media. Just days after the premiere of Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette last year, news broke that contestant Garrett Yrigoyen — who went on to win the season — had previously liked a number of highly inflammatory Instagram posts, including some that were racist and homophobic.

Yrigoyen apologized for the controversy, both in a statement when the initial news broke and again on After the Final Rose, where he said that his openly liberal fiancée Kufrin had “helped me through everything.”

Another of Kufrin’s contestants, Lincoln Adim, was convicted of indecent assault and battery just ahead of the premiere for groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship in 2016.

“I do know that measures were taken and people were hired to do some deep dives into peoples’ social media and to try to cover our bases as much — as much more — as possible,” host Chris Harrison recently told The Hollywood Reporter of what the franchise learned from Kufrin’s season.

“But at the end of the day, we live in a very different world than when the show started 17 years ago,” he continued. “We’re evolving and changing and doing the best you can. But there will be things that come up. You hate to be reactive; you’d love to be proactive. But you can only be so proactive. Stuff is going to happen, so you just do the best you can with the information you have at the time.”

The Bachelor premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.