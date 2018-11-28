Colton Underwood Shares Photo with His 'Babe' After Wrapping The Bachelor — See the Hilarious Post

Colton Underwood just went on his most mysterious one-on-one date yet.

The next Bachelor, who just wrapped filming on his upcoming season of the ABC reality show, teased his Instagram followers on Tuesday night when he shared a photo with a special someone at a Denver Nuggets basketball game.

“Date night with my babe,” Underwood, 26, captioned the shot. He joked that his companion, who was hidden behind an emoji of a woman, was “a little pixelated tonight, but I promise you that she has a great personality.”

Commenters were quick to point out that the former football player — whose virginity gets a nod in promos for his season — made a specific emoji choice. One account wrote, “the PREGNANT emoji. Moving fast I see.”

“You guys read in to things wayyyy too much… can’t a guy just take his pregnant gal out on a date without speculation on his virginity?” Underwood joked on Twitter.

You guys read in to things wayyyy too much… can’t a guy just take his pregnant gal out on a date without speculation on his virginity? 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Colton Underwood (@colton) November 28, 2018

Of course, Underwood isn’t about to risk giving away the secrets of his season that easily. His “babe” was revealed in his Instagram Story to be none other than fellow Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann, one of the final two contestants from Becca Kufrin‘s season.

Horstmann confirmed their “date night” in his own Instagram Story, writing, “Sorry to disappoint you America, but I’m @coltonunderwood’s plus one.”

In September, Horstmann opened up to Entertainment Tonight about losing out to Underwood as the franchise’s next leading man. The runner-up revealed that he thought he was going to be the next Bachelor — until he got a call the day before the official announcement and found out that it would actually be Underwood.

Horstmann admitted he was disappointed, but he added, “I really do believe in this process. I’ll defend it to my last breath. I do think you can find your person through that… There’s some good things to come.”

As for Underwood, he told PEOPLE that he was going to stay true to himself while navigating relationships on the show, something viewers appreciated when he opened up about his virginity on The Bachelorette.

“I’m going to live my life and do what I’ve always done,” he said. “[Being a virgin] needs to be normalized; it’s just who I am and what I believe in. I hold a lot of value in it and I hold it to a high standard. I’m just waiting for the right heart.”

“This is the perfect time in my life to do this,” he added. “I’m so unbelievably happy with myself and now I can focus on finding my wife. I’m so excited to find that. My heart is 100 percent healed and I’m going to give this my all. And hopefully I’ll come out of it engaged!”

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.