Jimmy Kimmel Gives Bachelor Colton Underwood — a Virgin — a Hilarious Sex-Ed Lesson

Jimmel Kimmel could moonlight as a middle school sex-ed teacher.

Kimmel sat down with the new Bachelor — and self-professed virgin — Colton Underwood on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a hilariously awkward segment called “Jimmy Teaches the Bachelor the Birds and the Bees.”

“I want to help Colton,” the late-night host, 50, explained to his audience. “He’s never done it. And I have a lot. I’m really good at it actually.”

In the father-son-style chat, Kimmel rolled up his sleeves as the former football player, 26, kept his cool.

After Underwood confessed that he had never had “the talk” before, Kimmel asked, “Do you know where babies come from?”

Underwood replied, “I think when a man loves a woman then they go into the bedroom.”

Kimmel cut him off to drop some knowledge. “It doesn’t have to be the bedroom,” he said. “It could be the car, could be an elevator, could be the fantasy suite. My wife‘s parents conceived her on the kitchen table.”

Underwood explained why he hasn’t done the deed yet. “I’m just waiting for the right person, the right heart, and I just hold a lot of value into it.”

Kimmel replied with partial praise, “I admire that. I think it’s great. It’s totally weird, but it’s nice.”

Then Kimmel pulled out his “visual aids” — diagrams of the male and female reproductive systems — to describe all the action that leads up to the moment that “the egg becomes what they call a baby omelet.”

Kimmel added, “A human being comes out, and it wakes you up really early every single morning.”

Underwood has high hopes for his time on the show. When Kimmel asked about the possibility that Underwood finds “a few right people,” Underwood cheekily answered, “Then it could happen a few times.”

“I’m very excited,” Underwood told PEOPLE exclusively of his new gig as the Bachelor. “I’m so grateful. I can’t tell you how much I’ve been smiling.”

In a July episode of The Bachelorette, Underwood got nervous about the pressures of the fantasy suite.

“I know if tonight goes well, that next week is fantasy suites,” he said. “Something that Becca [Kufrin] and I have talked about in the Bahamas was the fact that I’m still a virgin, and this week I told her that I love her. What I’m assuming happens in fantasy suites — I just want to know, sort of, what the expectations are for the fantasy suites.”

After Kufrin, 28, sent him home, Underwood got candid about his virginity in the Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous podcast. “For me, I think there’s only about six or seven people in my life that really knew 100 percent that I was a virgin before I went on that,” he said.

“Honestly, my dad didn’t know, I think my mom had a good idea. I hinted,” Underwood continued. “I mean, obviously they knew in high school and in college that I didn’t go out very often and they knew that I never really brought a girl home. So they had an idea, but they didn’t know it for certain. It’s difficult going from six people knowing to about six million and they all have something to say about it whether it’s good or bad.”

At a taping of Bachelorette: Men Tell All, Underwood told PEOPLE that his virginity is not holding him back. “Being a virgin doesn’t mean you can’t have a good time,” he explained. “It doesn’t mean you can’t be passionate and romantic and sexual still in your relationship.”

He said on the special, “It’s hard for me to even talk about it right now. But growing up, being an athlete, it’s something that I was ashamed of because it was so openly talked about in our community.”