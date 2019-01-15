The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Says He Inspected the Fantasy Suites for Hidden Microphones

Colton Underwood is spilling some fantasy suite secrets.

Ever since he revealed his virginity while competing on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette last year, a spotlight has been cast on the 26-year-old former football player’s sex life — and he’s taking the necessary steps to at least somewhat protect his privacy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, Underwood explained how he approached the franchise’s fantasy suite experience, which is when the Bachelor or Bachelorette gets to decide whether to invite each of their final three suitors to spend one night with them in a private hotel room … and without a camera crew.

“I will say the fantasy suite was the most pivotal week of my journey,” Underwood said.

RELATED: 10 Juicy Confessions from Inside the Bachelor Fantasy Suites

So when does the alone time really begin?

“You’re mic’ed up until you open up the door,” Underwood revealed. “And right when you get on the other side of the door, they de-mic you.”

“They take it off, or they tell you they’re not listening?” host Jimmy Kimmel asked.

“They take it off, but I checked the rooms,” Underwood said. “Of course! Do you know what they have at stake?!”

Underwood also brushed off speculation that he’s not actually a virgin.

“See, I don’t get that,” he said. “Why would I go on national television and say that?”

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Gives Bachelor Colton Underwood — a Virgin — a Hilarious Sex-Ed Lesson

Sitting down with PEOPLE recently, Underwood said he never intended for his virginity to become such a talking point.

“I had no plans to share that I was a virgin,” he said. “It was something in the moment with Becca. It was important for her to know. I didn’t think it was going to be a big deal but obviously, a lot of people latched onto that.”

And though he’s “grateful” for the support and fan reactions he received after he opened up, Underwood was quick to point out that being a virgin is only a “small part of who I am.”

“It’s a decision I consciously made, but it’s just something that makes me into who I am,” he said. “There is a stigma around athletes and I think the more that us as humans can do to break those, the better.”

Underwood said he looked forward to the fantasy suites — if for nothing but a chance to get away from the ever-present cameras.

“It’s the first time you get to spend with somebody off-camera and you can really get to know them and ask the weird questions you might not otherwise,” he said. “I treat it like another date, an opportunity to get to know someone on an intimate level.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.