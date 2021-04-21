Cassie Randolph dated former Bachelor Colton Underwood, who recently came out as gay, for a year and a half

Cassie Randolph Didn't Know Ex Colton Underwood Was Gay, Says Source: 'She's Still Processing'

She dated former Bachelor Colton Underwood for over a year and a half, but when he revealed he was gay in a bombshell Good Morning America interview on April 14, Cassie Randolph was as surprised as anyone.

"Cassie found out Colton is gay the same time that everyone else did," a source tells PEOPLE of the speech pathologist, who split from Underwood last year. "She's still processing it."

Indeed, despite their fairy tale start on the ABC dating show, Randolph and Underwood's breakup, though initially amicable, grew exceedingly acrimonious.

Weeks after their split in April 2020, the former couple engaged in several spats on social media and then in September, Randolph, 25, filed a restraining order detailing troubling allegations about Underwood — including that he stalked her home and put a tracking device on her car.

"It was a very traumatic time for Cassie," says the source, who notes that the public interest since Underwood's interview has been somewhat of a struggle. "It's tough to be in the headlines and revisit painful memories."

Last November, Underwood, 29, confirmed that he and Randolph had come to a private agreement, and in the GMA interview with Robin Roberts apologized to his ex for past mistakes.

"I would like to say sorry for how things ended," Underwood said. "And I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices."

Ultimately, the source says Randolph won't dwell on the past.