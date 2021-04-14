Colton Underwood said he "came to terms" with his sexuality earlier this year and is now the "happiest and healthiest" he's been in his life

The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay: 'I've Ran from Myself for a Long Time'

Colton Underwood is speaking his truth.

On Wednesday, the former Bachelor star, 29, appeared on Good Morning America where he came out as gay in a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts.

During the personal conversation, titled "Colton Underwood: In His Own Words," Underwood said that he has used this past year to reflect on himself and "came to terms" with his sexuality earlier this year.

"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and trying to process it.," the reality star said. "I'm emotional, but in such a good happy positive way. I'm happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."

Asked about why Underwood is now revealing the news, the star said he got "into a place for me in personal life that was dark and bad."

"I think overall the reason why now, is because I got to place that I don't think I was ever going to share this. I think I would rather die than say I'm gay," he admitted, later adding that he knew he's been "different since the age of 6."

The former football star led season 23 of the dating show in 2019, ultimately giving his final rose to contestant Cassie Randolph.

During the GMA interview, Underwood said he was still in love with Randolph and "loved everything about her" during his season of the reality show.

Throughout his time on The Bachelor, Underwood's was dubbed as the so-called "virgin Bachelor" and virginity became a frequent talking point on the show.

Underwood and Randolph, 25, never got engaged, the two dated until announcing their split in May 2020.

That September, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood, alleging that he placed a tracking device on her vehicle and that he had showed up to both her Los Angeles apartment and her parents' house in Huntington Beach unannounced.

She claimed that on one occasion, Underwood loitered in the alley outside her bedroom window of her parents' home at 2 a.m., and said that he started sending her alarming text messages.

In early November 2020, Randolph dropped the restraining order against Underwood.Court documents obtained by PEOPLE said that Randolph's "request for domestic violence restraining orders against [Underwood] shall forthwith be dismissed with prejudice."

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Underwood said that he and Randolph, 25, "were able to reach a private agreement.

Last year, Underwood revealed to PEOPLE that during his time in high school there was a rumor circulating that he was gay.

These feelings of uncertainty weren't new for Underwood, who had searched online "Am I gay?" as far back as grade school. "I didn't know who I was," he says. "And I come from an athletic family, so it was always, 'Move on, you're good.' So that threw me off. In high school, when I was struggling with my sexuality, I'm not going to talk to my parents about it. So I internalized it."

Ultimately, Underwood found comfort and security in his first serious relationship, with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. After they broke up, he signed up for Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette on a whim.