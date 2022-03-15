Bachelor Clayton Finds Himself in a 'Really Bad Spot' as He Decides Between Rachel and Gabby

"I'm actually really scared right now," Clayton Echard said during the first part of the Bachelor finale on Monday

This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelor.

The truth came out on Monday's episode of The Bachelor.

After Susie left because Clayton Echard slept with and told the remaining women, Gabby and Rachel, he loved them, the Bachelor admitted he felt "so broken."

"To me, that's a huge ask to say, 'Don't tell anyone else you're falling in love with them and don't get intimate with anybody else,' " Clayton, 28, told host Jesse Palmer. "But I told her like I would have, all you had to do was just tell me at any point beforehand. And what made me frustrated was that she told me, 'Everything you're saying makes sense and I completely understand where you're coming from, but with that, I still can't see us moving forward from this.' "

Clayton didn't know where to go from there.

"I'll go tonight and I'll talk with them both and tell them this is everything that happened, this is where I'm at and I will be 1,000 percent transparent," he decided, adding, "If they were to stick it out after hearing all that, that's obviously a testament to the love that we have. That obviously is something that's like, okay, let's continue."

ROSE CEREMONY

At the rose ceremony with Gabby, 30, and Rachel, 25, Clayton laid it all out.

"What I'm about to say is not going to be easy to hear, but it's going to be transparent and I owe it to you all," Clayton said. "Yesterday, Susie told me that if I had told either of you that I was in love or if I had been intimate with either of you, that she could not continue with this journey and that she felt that it was over for us. And so, it just had me questioning everything about what her and I had, and I felt like at the end of it, I couldn't even really look her in the face and I didn't know who I was even looking at. I didn't want to go about it this way."

Clayton continued, "But because it became a dealbreaker, like I don't want that to be a dealbreaker with us. This is the hard part to say but like, I was in love with her, and I was in love with each of you two — I am in love with both of you. And I also was intimate with both of you."

Clayton assured that he still saw a future with the remaining ladies. "I do see one of you being on the other side of it with me and I don't have the answers," he said. "I don't know who that is. I really don't. Because I promise if I knew the answer to that, I wouldn't string somebody else along."

Having said his piece, Clayton told Gabby and Rachel, "Whatever you need to do, you have the ability to do so."

Gabby and Rachel walked away in opposite directions to process Clayton's remarks.

"That's not fair," Gabby said to a producer.

"I feel like I can't breathe," Rachel said.

Then, Clayton spoke with Gabby first.

"Ultimately whoever I pick I love the most," he said. "That's what I'm figuring out is who is the best fit for me. Who do I love the most? And once I make that decision, all the other love, it was real, but it ends there. It didn't mean I didn't mean it, I just meant I had a stronger love with somebody else."

Clayton also touched base with Rachel, who said she felt like their time together "wasn't special."

"The love that I feel for you is not the love that I feel for Gabby, it's different," Clayton explained.

Rachel called this situation "the worst-case scenario," adding, "It's so hard to like understand the love that I feel that you could feel for three people."

Clayton left it up to Rachel if she wanted to leave. "I feel like our love is so worth it," she said, "but I don't know if I can handle it."

The ladies and Clayton reconvened for the rose ceremony. "You can choose not to accept the rose if you do not feel like you're able to," he told Gabby and Rachel. "I just want you to know that I hope that I've said enough that I thank you for at least giving us the time to talk through it."

First, Clayton extended a rose to Rachel. "I want you to know that everything I've said, I do stand behind," he told the flight instructor. She accepted the rose.

Then he gave one to Gabby. "I really like to be intentional with everything that I've said and shown you," Clayton said to her.

But Gabby responded with, "I can't, I'm sorry."

"I came here tonight thinking it could be you and I at the end, that we do have something very special and very unique," Gabby told Clayton. "And just like, my trust in you and us is what carried me forward and despite what happened last night, just kind of our conversation and who you are to love the most is who you're going to end up with at the end, but I'm not in the business of competing with anyone for love."

Clayton said he didn't mean for it to be a competition. "I see something in us and I wish I could just tell you the perfect thing, but I don't even know what that is," he continued. "All I know is that I'm speaking from my heart."

That didn't reassure Gabby. "I don't want to be the most loved, I just want to be accepted and loved because love, you can't measure it," the ICU nurse said. "I feel like I'm being measured."

Clayton described their love as "as real as its gets."

"I'm still trying to convince you because I believe what we have is special, so it's like, I don't want to just let you walk out without trying one last time," he said.

Gabby returned to the rose ceremony and Clayton offered her a rose one more time. "Understand that I'm fighting because I care," he told her. "I don't have all the answers and I wish I did and I'm really excited to introduce you both to my family."

This time, Gabby accepted the rose.

"I think he allowed space for me to feel like what I'm feeling and did like acknowledge what we do have is special and unique," she said in an on-camera interview. "I can trust that moving forward."

GABBY MEETS CLAYTON'S FAMILY

Clayton's parents and brothers traveled to Iceland to meet his final two suitors.

"I'm actually really scared right now," Clayton told his family. "I'm in a really, really bad spot. And what's happened in the last week was like the hardest week of my life by far."

The Missouri native proceeded to recount the situation, and his dad Brian thought it "makes sense" that Susie would want to leave given how things unfolded. Before introducing his family to Gabby, Clayton also told them about how she almost left at the rose ceremony.

"You screwed the pooch in my opinion," Clayton's dad told him.

His mom Kelly worried she wouldn't be able to talk to Gabby knowing "she's the consolation prize."

"One of them could end up being your future daughter-in-law," Clayton assured.

Then, Gabby arrived with wine and sweets for the Echards.

Mom Kelly asked Gabby why she changed her mind about staying. "I am falling in love with him and in that moment I was like, I don't think I could give up a man like him without seeing it through," Gabby said.

Dad Brian said he respected Gabby's decision to leave at the rose ceremony. "Knowing that I was coming here today I was really scared 'cause I didn't want you guys to think I don't think anything less of Clayton or that I don't want to be here," she responded.

While Brian hoped Clayton would make up his own mind. "In the end, I would like to see my son have his own clarity," he said.

After meeting his family, Gabby told Clayton she felt confident in her decision to stay.

"I was upset last night, but I'm here for a reason," she said. "I want to be here so bad. Knowing that I could've missed out on all of that is really devastating. I do think I made such a good decision."

RACHEL MEETS CLAYTON'S FAMILY

"I'm excited to meet them, but I'm also feeling really hurt from the rose ceremony," Rachel confessed to the cameras.

Still, she put on a smile and brought flowers for the Echard family.

"I just really feel like he is perfect for me," Rachel raved. "I really, really … l do hope it's him and I at the end because I do, I see him as my husband."

Mom Kelly appreciated Rachel's willingness to stick by her son. "The fact that you were wanting to stay, I thought, spoke volumes about you as a person," she said.

In an on-camera interview, Kelly revealed she thought Rachel could be Clayton's future wife. "Maybe she could be the one because she is not leaving or wasn't going to leave," Kelly said. "And if she sees it like that then she obviously must see a future with him and maybe sees their relationship different from the others."

Dad Brian asked Rachel if she trusted Clayton and Rachel said she did. "It's nice to hear that," he said. "I'm looking forward to seeing where your guys' journey ends."

Rachel told the cameras she thought the day went "amazing," adding, "I really do see myself fitting in with Clayton's family."

After Rachel left, Clayton reflected on Gabby and Rachel's visits. "I love both Gabby and Rachel, but when Susie left, my whole life just got flipped upside down. How am I supposed to just let that go?" Clayton wondered to the cameras. "I'm questioning everything. I've realized like through meeting my family, it didn't stop me from thinking about Susie."

Clayton talked with his family about his conundrum. "My heart's out beyond these walls with Susie," he said.

Brian questioned why Clayton couldn't get Susie off his mind. "What I had with Susie was very, very special," the former NFL player said. "And it's not to discredit what I have with Rachel or what I have with Gabby."

However, Brian accused his son of "grasping at straws."

"When somebody walks away from you, they're walking away from you and it's done," Brian said to Clayton. "It's finished. I think you're too caught up in the one that got away."

Clayton insisted Susie "is a once in a lifetime kind of woman."

"But then you were intimate with these other two women," Kelly said. "Why did you screw that up?"

Then, Clayton told host Jesse, 43, "I just want closure with Susie. I just want to talk to her again."