Bachelor Clayton Echard Tells Teddi Wright to 'Release' Alleged DM She Received from His Brother

Former Bachelor contestant Teddi Wright may have some explaining to do.

During Monday night's Bachelor: Women Tell All special, Wright claimed that she received an Instagram direct message from one of lead Clayton Echard's brothers after she was eliminated from the show.

"Clayton's brother did reach out to me," she said. "I didn't reply. I will say, I think one Echard boy in my lifetime was enough for me."

But the reality star did not disclose which of the two siblings, Patrick and Nate, sent her the DM or the contents of said message.

Clearly amused by the situation, host Jesse Palmer added, "That's unbelievable! Maybe you just met the wrong brother, I don't know."

Following Monday's tell-all episode, Echard reacted to Wright's revelation on Twitter with a playfully skeptical response, asking her to expose the message.

"Both of my brothers have been vehemently denying sliding in the DMs," he wrote on Twitter. "So Teddi, please give the people (including me) what they want and release the DMs 😂😂 #TheBachelor."

Echard then added in a follow-up tweet, "Let me just clarify here … I 1000% believe Teddi. There's absolutely no way she made this up at all 😂 #TheBachelor."

Wright was eliminated from the reality dating show right before the hometown week dates. Previously, she had received Echard's first impression rose.

During Monday's tell-all special, Wright also opened up about how her life has changed since being on the show.

"I just feel so open and ready for love now," she said. "I know that I'm going to make an amazing wife one day [and] an amazing mother one day."

Currently, Rachel Recchia, Susie Evans and Gabby Windey are still in the running for Echard's heart.