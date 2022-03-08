Bachelor Clayton Echard Talks 'Frustrating' Women Tell All: 'I Realized a Lot of Damage That I Caused'

"You always wonder if you could say more," Clayton Echard tells PEOPLE after coming under fire for not listening to the contestants' concerns

Clayton Echard is still recovering from Monday's heated Women Tell All special of The Bachelor.

Echard, 28, got the brunt of the accusations being thrown around by the eliminated contestants who spoke out during the season's highly-anticipated reunion episode.

The women were vocal about the former football player's support of Shanae, who had tension with the entire Bachelor mansion throughout the 26th season's run. Clayton sat back as he was berated for ignoring their repeated warnings about Shanae's alleged two-faced behavior.

"I think it showed on my face, I was a little a little upset because I realized a lot of the damage that I caused and frustration," he told PEOPLE after taping the two-hour special. "I know that my actions have repercussions and I'm now seeing what that did to these women emotionally. And that was frustrating."

Clayton says he "played all these scenarios in my head and what I wanted to say to each of these women" after watching the episodes back in preparation, but he admits there was no real way to plan for the emotionally-charged conversations that took place.

"Thankfully we were able to have the dialogue that we did, but you always wonder if you could say more," he says. "At the same rate, though, I didn't want to say too much and make it seem like I'm trying to defend all my actions, because I take full accountability."

The reality star was grateful to have a chance to explain his actions. "If you want to hear why I did this, I'll tell you why. It doesn't mean you have to agree with it, but I'll at least let you know," he adds, noting that some of his reasons were instead taken as excuses with the women. "For that, I said, 'Okay, you know what? Then I'll step back because I do not want anybody to think that I'm trying to make an excuse for anything that I've done... I did what I did and I have to own up to it."

During the episode, Clayton was quick to call out Shanae for manipulating both him and the other contestants, saying trusting and believing her was "the worst thing I could have done." He also apologized to Serene for how he handled her hometown elimination, but reveals that he doesn't actually "regret anything."

"Everything that I did, I did with the best intentions and I was following my heart," he says. "If I could peer into the future and see the outcomes of my actions, then I would have done things differently. But to say that I regret them — I mean, I am where I am today because of what I did."

During the episode, Echard also had to face up to the fact that he fell for all three of the final women — Gabby, Rachel and Susie — something he hoped would never happen. And while he wasn't pleased with all of his actions, he notes that "love isn't cut and dry" and that he has learned to accept the reality of his decisions.

"I think it can get messy at times, but I think if you really put your heart into it and you give it your all, I think you just need somebody else to do that same thing back to you," he says. "If you have someone that's willing to do that, then you can you can really make anything work."

Now all eyes are on the Eureka, Missouri, native as he decides who, if anyone, will receive his final rose. He confesses that he has a journal that includes "15 or 20 things that I would tell the next Bachelor or Bachelorette," but one message stands out most: follow your heart.

"At the end of the day, I don't think you'll regret it," he says. "I don't have any regrets because I followed my heart all the way through."