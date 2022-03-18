While Susie Evans and Clayton Echard didn't leave The Bachelor together, they reconnected after filming

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Share Highlights of Their Relationship After The Bachelor on TikTok

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard have been enjoying life together off-screen.

After they announced their relationship during The Bachelor finale, they gave a glimpse into their home life. Susie uploaded a TikTok that features the couple in their daily life, from cuddling to dancing around the house.

The clip begins with the video of their first meeting outside of the Bachelor mansion. "I think we've all lost sight of what's really important here. We're in love," Susie's chosen audio says.

From there, a minute-long highlight reel of their time together shows their intimate moments, dance routines and laughs.

Clayton uploaded the same video to his own TikTok page with the caption: "So about those last 4 months."

The glimpse into their relationship comes after Clayton and Susie nearly didn't end up together during season 26. Clayton sent Susie home and they split after he admitted to having sex with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia during Fantasy Suites week, something Susie wasn't comfortable with.

In the finale, though, it became clear that Clayton's feelings for Susie were still strong. He tried to win Susie back and left his final two women heartbroken.

Susie initially said no to Clayton's attempt to win her back. But after filming, they reconnected. "In a weird, twisted way it did work out because I ended up with Susie. And I'm happier than I've ever been," Clayton told PEOPLE.

"We needed to take a step back, and when we restarted our relationship, we set down a new foundation," Susie shared.