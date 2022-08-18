'The Bachelor's' Clayton Echard and Susie Evans No Longer Live Together and Are Trying Long Distance

The Bachelor's Clayton Echard announced he's moving to Scottsdale, Arizona, while girlfriend Susie Evans moves to Los Angeles

By
Published on August 18, 2022 11:43 AM
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans
Photo: Clayton Echard Instagram

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are rethinking their living situation.

After moving in together shortly after The Bachelor wrapped, the couple announced that they're pursuing a long-distance relationship and no longer cohabitating. In a conversation with Dear Media's Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, the 29-year-old former Bachelor said his future with Evans, 28, isn't set in stone.

"We're like, 'We don't know if it's going to be a month-long [relationship] from here or if it's gonna be lifetime but, like, there's no pressure. Let's just love each other and be thankful,'" he said.

Of their current connection, Echard confirmed he and Evans are still going strong. "We're very, very happy right now and in a really great spot, but yeah, we went through it — together, though. Thankfully, she's been on my side and that's the only reason why I can sit here with so much positivity is because of her."

For the foreseeable future, Evans will be living in Los Angeles while Echard moves back to Scottsdale, Arizona. Previously, the pair were living together in Evans' hometown Virginia Beach, Virginia. "​​Only a 50-minute flight apart, but we're both chasing our dreams, and I think location-wise, we both feel that those are the spots that we want to be," he added.

"I mean, I'm working on my computer 10, 12 hours a day. So she was like, 'Clayton, I'll move to L.A. and then we can travel on the weekends to see each other.' And we'll see. We don't know if we're going to like that long-distance."

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans
Clayton Echard Instagram

Echard insisted this isn't a sign that a breakup is coming: "People might look at us like, 'Oh, they're separating,'" he said, adding that "a little distance never hurts."

Echard and Evans ended up together after his season of The Bachelor — and some late-season drama that almost kept them apart. Evans left the show with just two other women remaining, and Echard decided not to hand out a final rose. Instead, he went to win Evans back after The Bachelor filming had expired.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though it took some convincing, Evans decided to pursue a relationship with Echard in the real world. They announced their reunion on the After the Final Rose special.

Evans previously joked that she and Echard "barely knew each other" when they decided to move in together. In a TikTok, she shared the realization, along with a more lighthearted admission. "Finding out we're equally as weird," she wrote as the couple danced in their living room.

Related Articles
SUSIE EVANS, CLAYTON ECHARD
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' Relationship Timeline
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
'The Bachelor' 's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Joke They 'Barely Knew Each Other' When They Moved In
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
The Bachelor's Clayton and Susie Are Moving In Together: 'We're Enjoying This Time For Ourselves' 
SUSIE EVANS, CLAYTON ECHARD
Susie Evans Calls Out 'Bachelorette' Suitors for Dragging Clayton Echard with Will Smith TikTok
Bachelorette
'The Bachelor' 's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Are in Love! All the Photos from Their PEOPLE Photoshoot
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
'The Bachelor' 's Clayton and Susie Are 'Invested' in Making Relationship Work Despite Hardships
The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard Takes Girlfriend Susie Evans to Visit His Hometown
'The Bachelor' 's Clayton Echard Takes Girlfriend Susie Evans to Visit His Hometown: 'Back Where It All Started'
the bachelor - women tell all
'The Bachelor' 's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Admit They're 'Expecting a Little Backlash' After Finale
Bachelorette
'The' 'Bachelor' 's Clayton Says He's Grateful for the 'Twisted' Journey That Brought Him Back to Susie
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Share Highlights of Their Relationship After 'The Bachelor' on TikTok
Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt James
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Relationship Timeline
@BacheloretteABC Our leading ladies, @GabrielaWindey and @pilot__rachel , are talking ALL things #TheBachelorette on @JimmyKimmelLive TONIGHT!
Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Tease This Season's Fantasy Suite Dates
THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode TBD" (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
Everything to Know About 'The Bachelorette' Season 19
Clayton Echard The Bachelor
Bachelor Nation Divided Over Clayton Echard's Finale Choice After Controversial Season
CLAYTON ECHARD
Clayton Echard Opens Up About Rocky 'Bachelor' Journey in Emotional Post: I've 'Learned My Lesson'
Clayton and Susie the bachelor
'Bachelor' Clayton Echard Admits He 'Did Not Handle It Well' with Susie Evans Prior to Her Exit