'The Bachelor's' Clayton Echard and Susie Evans No Longer Live Together and Are Trying Long Distance

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are rethinking their living situation.

After moving in together shortly after The Bachelor wrapped, the couple announced that they're pursuing a long-distance relationship and no longer cohabitating. In a conversation with Dear Media's Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, the 29-year-old former Bachelor said his future with Evans, 28, isn't set in stone.

"We're like, 'We don't know if it's going to be a month-long [relationship] from here or if it's gonna be lifetime but, like, there's no pressure. Let's just love each other and be thankful,'" he said.

Of their current connection, Echard confirmed he and Evans are still going strong. "We're very, very happy right now and in a really great spot, but yeah, we went through it — together, though. Thankfully, she's been on my side and that's the only reason why I can sit here with so much positivity is because of her."

For the foreseeable future, Evans will be living in Los Angeles while Echard moves back to Scottsdale, Arizona. Previously, the pair were living together in Evans' hometown Virginia Beach, Virginia. "​​Only a 50-minute flight apart, but we're both chasing our dreams, and I think location-wise, we both feel that those are the spots that we want to be," he added.

"I mean, I'm working on my computer 10, 12 hours a day. So she was like, 'Clayton, I'll move to L.A. and then we can travel on the weekends to see each other.' And we'll see. We don't know if we're going to like that long-distance."

Clayton Echard Instagram

Echard insisted this isn't a sign that a breakup is coming: "People might look at us like, 'Oh, they're separating,'" he said, adding that "a little distance never hurts."

Echard and Evans ended up together after his season of The Bachelor — and some late-season drama that almost kept them apart. Evans left the show with just two other women remaining, and Echard decided not to hand out a final rose. Instead, he went to win Evans back after The Bachelor filming had expired.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though it took some convincing, Evans decided to pursue a relationship with Echard in the real world. They announced their reunion on the After the Final Rose special.

Evans previously joked that she and Echard "barely knew each other" when they decided to move in together. In a TikTok, she shared the realization, along with a more lighthearted admission. "Finding out we're equally as weird," she wrote as the couple danced in their living room.