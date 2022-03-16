The Bachelor's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Are in Love! All the Photos from Their PEOPLE Photoshoot

Clayton Echard broke up with his final two women — Rachel Recchi and Gabby Windey — in Iceland and decided to try to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans, who had left after learning he had been intimate with both Rachel and Gabby. Clayton had also told all three women that he was in love with each other them. 

By Aili Nahas March 15, 2022 11:00 PM

1 of 14

Credit: Koury Angelo

While Susie initially turned Clayton down during the season 26 Bachelor finale, they continued to explore their relationship offscreen. "In a weird, twisted way it did work out because I ended up with Susie. And I'm happier than I've ever been," he tells PEOPLE.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Credit: Koury Angelo

"We needed to take a step back, and when we restarted our relationship, we set down a new foundation," Susie tells PEOPLE. 

3 of 14

Credit: Koury Angelo

"I was totally caught off guard by everything that happened in Iceland so I needed to take time for myself and get to the bottom of who Clayton is as a person," Susie says.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

Credit: Koury Angelo

"I never took a step back. I was still very much in love with Susie and when the door opened back up, I was fully back in," Clayton says.

Advertisement

5 of 14

Credit: Koury Angelo

"We needed to take a step back, and when we restarted our relationship, we set down a new foundation," says Susie. 

6 of 14

Credit: Koury Angelo

"I wanted answers for how he treated me on the initial day of our breakup. But we've learned so much about each other. And those feelings of love came back," the wedding videographer adds.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

Credit: Koury Angelo

Four months after the show and "intense" communication, Clayton is moving to Susie's native Virginia — though they're not rushing the next phase of their relationship.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

Credit: Koury Angelo

"It's important for us to live our lives alongside each other, and what's most important is that we take things at our own pace," Clayton says.

Advertisement

9 of 14

Credit: Koury Angelo

"We haven't set a timeline for ourselves. We haven't talked about an engagement, but we're having fun getting to know each other and enjoying this time," Susie says.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

Credit: Koury Angelo

"We're Team Claysie now," the former football star says.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

Credit: Koury Angelo

"We've had tough conversations and we've grown past a lot. And we're a team from here on out," Clayton says.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

Credit: Koury Angelo

"I think I asked you to be my boyfriend. I'm pretty sure, I'm pretty sure," Susie says to Clayton, who responds: "I wanted a title."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

Credit: Koury Angelo

"I was telling her that I loved her, and I said you don't have to... just tell me when you're ready to say it, but I'm going to tell you  because I never fell out of love with you," Clayton recalls. "She actually slipped up on the phone for the first time. She was waiting to tell me in person, and she said it on the phone."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

Credit: Koury Angelo

"We have a lot of fun together. We do enjoy cooking. We cook a lot," Susie says. "We have so much fun, and honestly, I feel like in different ways, we both poke at each other the entire time, and just mess with each other. I do think that's one thing people didn't see so much on the show. We just goof the whole time."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Aili Nahas
    `