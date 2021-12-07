Fans got a sneak peek of Clayton Echard as The Bachelor in a new teaser on Monday

The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Says He's 'in Love with 3 Women' in New Season 26 Teaser

A new look at Clayton Echard as The Bachelor is here!

The season 26 trailer premiered during The Bachelorette's Men Tell All special Monday night. Co-host and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe describes the former NFL player's upcoming season as "crazy," "emotional," "wild," and one that "very well could be the most dramatic season ever."

As the teaser opens, a few of the contestants run on the beach in red one-piece bathing suits toward an eager Echard, who is waiting down on the sand.

"I'm a midwest boy from Missouri that just wants to find love," Echard explains in the clip. "And I can't wait to get married and have kids. I believe more than anything that my future wife is here."

The teaser features several other steamy moments between Echard and his multiple contestants in several locations, including under a waterfall, on top of a pool table, and in a canoe. Fans also get a look at some of the other dates that Echard will embark on this season.

"These women are phenomenal at this point," Echard says before asking, "How much luckier can one man get? I know 'the one' is in here. I know she is. They are all perfect in their own ways."

One of the contestants appears to echo similar sentiments, telling him: "You are exactly what I've asked for."

The sneak peek wouldn't be complete without a bit of drama, as Echard reveals that he's "in love with three women."

He tells multiple women he's falling in love with them and later confesses, "I just want you to know that what I'm about to say is not gonna be easy to hear. I want to be fully, fully transparent, and I know it's not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you."

One woman appears to storms off while crying, "Done!," as another asks, "What in the actual f---?"

On the verge of tears himself, Echard admits he feels "broken." The teaser ends with him holding a ring between his fingers.

Echard was announced as the 26th Bachelor a week after he was sent home from Michelle Young's recent Bachelorette season. He made it to the final eight but was eliminated after their one-on-one date.