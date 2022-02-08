"I was in love with her," Clayton Echard said in a new Bachelor promo

Bachelor Clayton Echard Is 'So Broken' After a Major 'Bombshell' Revealed in Dramatic New Promo

Believe it or not, the drama is just getting started on Clayton Echard's season of in The Bachelor.

Following Monday night's episode, ABC released a dramatic new promo, teasing both love and heartbreak in the weeks to come on the show.

The new trailer starts off on a lighter note as Clayton, 28, appears to be in good spirits over his remaining group of women. After telling one woman they "have everything" he's "ever wanted" and that the pair have something "special" together, the former NFL player declares: "I am falling in love and it feels so good!"

"I didn't believe it could happen, but I'm in love with three women," adds Clayton. And while it's unclear who he has fallen for, Rachel Recchia, Susie Evans and Serene Russell all admit to the leading man they're falling in love with him.

But the good vibes fade quickly as Clayton confronts one contender about a major revelation she shared with him.

"Why would you just turn around after I just told you I'm in love with you and drop a bombshell?" he asks, clearly upset.

Because of this, Clayton decides he must "be honest" and let the other women know what went down. While being "fully transparent" with his two remaining ladies, the medical sales rep says: "I was in love with her and I am in love with each with you. And I also was intimate with both of you."

Clayton's transparency sparks a wave of emotions amongst the women, both of whom appear to walk off in tears.

"[I'm] f------ done," one contestant says as a second lady adds, "You can't be in love with three people. You cannot."

Clayton also says that one contender "f----- it up for everybody," noting how she was "the last person" he ever expected to hurt him.

"I've given you everything. Don't bulls--- me," he says to one woman. "Did you just play me this entire time?"

At the clip end, Clayton admits he's "so broken."

Clayton was previously a contestant on Michelle Young's season, which aired last year. While Michelle, 28, picked Nayte Olukoya in the end, Clayton went on to become the season 26 Bachelor.

Previously speaking to PEOPLE about his journey, Clayton opened up about how he navigated falling in love with multiple women.

"I promised myself I wouldn't fall in love in love with multiple women but I fell in love with three," he said last month. "At that point I accepted it but I realized I was going to have to stop using absolutes. I handled it to the best of my ability. It wasn't perfect! I learned a lot of lessons. And that's life."

Clayton also admitted he was sometimes "overwhelmed" with the process.

"I was cautiously optimistic, but there were so many incredible women," he added. "I just promised myself I would be transparent and not hold back. And I followed my heart."