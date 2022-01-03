"I learned a lot of lessons," new Bachelor Clayton Echard tells PEOPLE of his journey to find love

Bachelor Clayton Echard Admits His Journey to Find Love 'Wasn't Perfect' But 'I Followed My Heart'

As a first-time Bachelor, Clayton Echard admits he was "overwhelmed" with the process at times.

"I was cautiously optimistic, but there were so many incredible women," Echard, 28, tells PEOPLE. "I just promised myself I would be transparent and not hold back."

Still, the former football player says he wasn't prepared to have intense feelings for more than one woman.

"I promised myself I wouldn't fall in love in love with multiple women but I fell in love with three," he says. "At that point I accepted it but I realized I was going to have to stop using absolutes. I handled it to the best of my ability. It wasn't perfect! I learned a lot of lessons. And that's life."

Now, as he prepares for Bachelor Nation to watch his journey unfold when the season premieres on Monday evening, Echard also acknowledges the criticism over the decision to name him as the season 26 lead over one of Bachelorette alum Michelle Young's three runners-up.

"I don't take too much offense to [the naysayers]," he says. "I get where some of the animosity is coming from, but I don't think it's very deeply rooted. And I think people will change their minds when they get to know me."