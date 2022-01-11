"Has anyone ever taken a rose back?" Clayton Echard asked Bachelor host Jesse Palmer in Monday's episode

Bachelor Clayton Considers Rescinding Rose After 'Pretty Unsettling' Claim About One of the Women

This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelor.

With multiple women leaving ahead of Clayton Echard's first rose ceremony as Bachelor, his journey to find love got off to a bit of a rocky start. But the former NFL player kicked off his first week of dates with optimism.

"I'm ready to start this journey to find the one that will end up being my soulmate," Clayton, 28, said.

FIRST GROUP DATE

Host Jesse Palmer dropped off the first date card of the season, which announced that Teddi, Ency, Melina, Gabby, Kira, Mara, Sierra, Genevieve, Serene and Cassidy would be the first ones to spend time with Clayton this week.

The ladies met Clayton at what he called a "mega-mansion" in Beverly Hills, California, and headed to the backyard where they noticed a bounce castle had been set up. Actress and singer Hilary Duff appeared and informed the group they'd be setting up a birthday party for a young girl named Maya.

clayton echard and hilary duff Credit: John Fleenor/ABC

Gabby, 30 thought Cassidy, 26, didn't put in an effort to set up for the party. Instead of building a dollhouse, Cassidy pulled Clayton to talk and they made out by the pool as the other women continued to prep for the event.

Mom of three Hilary, 34, welcomed the children to the party and they ran in screaming, heading right to the bounce house. Clayton liked Melina's energy as the party's clown and thought Serene, 26, did well with the kids. Sierra, 26, ran a game of Red Light, Green Light, while Cassidy told some of the attendees, "I spend as little time around you small people as possible."

To the cameras, Cassidy reiterated, "I'm not here to throw a birthday party for a kid."

That point came across when Cassidy brought out a cake Genevieve, 26, had made and dropped it. "Cassidy doesn't care what anyone thinks," Genevieve told the cameras.

Still, Clayton told the women: "I appreciated the effort that I saw out of all of you guys."

At the afterparty, Serene talked to Clayton about being a teacher and how she didn't originally plan to enter the profession. "I didn't think it was going to be changing me the way that it has," Serene told Clayton before they kissed.

Clayton also spoke to Genevieve and said he felt a connection with her. "This is the beginning of something that could be very beautiful," he told the cameras.

Meanwhile, the other ladies called out Cassidy for not helping out with the party. "They're threatened by me and they should be," Cassidy told the cameras.

cassidy Credit: abc

The Missouri native also chatted with Cassidy, and she opened up about how she felt about him. "I'm having so much fun and I really like you," Cassidy said.

That earned her the date rose. "You're showing that you are here for me and also opening up tonight, that meant a whole lot to me," Clayton said to Cassidy.

His decision to give Cassidy the rose left Mara, 32, in tears.

ONE-ON-ONE DATE

Clayton picked wedding videographer Susie, 28, for his first one-on-one date.

During their date in a helicopter, Clayton said he loved Susie's "humble nature" and her "vibe." The pair flew over the beach and landed on a yacht.

"I haven't really stopped smiling," Clayton told Susie over dinner later. "This was such a fun day."

Susie called the date "the coolest thing I've ever done I think in my life" and told Clayton she wanted to call her parents, whom she considered her best friends, to tell them about it. She also opened up about her dad getting really sick the previous year with organ failure.

The Bachelor Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Talking more about the importance of family, Clayton told Susie he felt that they shared "a lot of the same viewpoints" on the subject.

Clayton wanted to end the night "on the right note because the day's been so phenomenal," so he brought Susie to a private Amanda Jordan concert. "I absolutely feel that there is a connection there with Susie," he said in an on-camera interview. "I'm so happy that I did choose her for this first one-on-one because it just feels right."

He ended the evening by giving Susie a rose. "I definitely like this guy," Susie said to the cameras. "I see so much potential with him. I mean, if he's feeling the way I'm feeling then I could like totally see myself falling in love with him."

SECOND GROUP DATE

Marlena, Elizabeth, Kate, Sarah, Lyndsey, Rachel, Tessa and Shanae scored the final group date of the week.

Clayton brought out comedian Ziwe to help him figure out who was there for the right reasons. The Ziwe host, 29, informed the group that she planned to ask hard questions to see who raised any red flags for Clayton, starting with a game of Never Have I Ever.

Ziwe asked if anyone had ever sent a nude photo (Clayton admitted he had), faked an orgasm (all the women owned up to that one), cheated on a boyfriend and felt judged by another woman in the house (Shanae claimed she did).

Following the game, the ladies competed in a red flag obstacle course and the winner would earn extra time with Clayton. The women had to chug milk and navigate a pool of sauce without falling, or else they'd be sent to the friend zone. Shanae, 29, shoved Elizabeth, 32, hoping to get ahead, but Sarah, 23, took the home the W.

ziwe and clayton Credit: abc

Mad she didn't win, Shanae wanted to be the first one to talk to Clayton at the afterparty. But Elizabeth beat her to it. That led Shanae to call Elizabeth "fake" and "two-faced" — and she told Clayton as much.

"So Elizabeth and I really clicked," Shanae said to Clayton. "I was like, 'Wow.' And then the next day it was like night and day. We're talking, she doesn't look at me. She's not involving me. I don't know what it is. She's two-faced and I just don't know if she's here for the right reasons."

"I do appreciate you bringing that to me," Clayton responded.

Clayton pulled Elizabeth to the side to ask about the allegations and she denied them. "I have never mistreated her. I have showed absolute kindness to her," Elizabeth said, adding, "She actually took my legs out from under me and pushed me today and I chose not to bring any of that to you."

Elizabeth proceeded to speak with Shanae. "I didn't feel like you were looking at me and acknowledging me," Shanae said. "That's a mean girl vibe to me."

Shanae and Elizabeth Credit: ABC

Elizabeth explained that her ADHD probably caused Shanae to feel that way. "It's really hard for me to have multiple auditory inputs because I can't process the information," Elizabeth continued. "I have ADHD. I've had it really bad since I was a kid. I was probably just really trying to concentrate on what Ency was trying to say to me."

Elizabeth told Shanae she wanted to "move forward," and Shanae agreed.

But when Shanae didn't get the date rose — which Clayton gave to obstacle course winner Sarah — Shanae took it out on Elizabeth and revealed the real estate advisor's ADHD diagnosis to the group.

COCKTAIL PARTY

"I am still trying to navigate how to be the Bachelor and this week was so telling to me that I am here in the right spot," Clayton told his remaining suitors at the top of the cocktail party.

Eliza, 25, showed him a scrapbook and Gabby gave Clayton another pillow with his face on it. "Gabby is definitely somebody that has caught my eye," he told the cameras.

Shanae dug into Elizabeth yet again and complained in an on-camera interview that Elizabeth "has not looked at me, has not talked to me" at the cocktail party.

After Shanae accused Elizabeth of "using" ADHD "as an excuse," Elizabeth decided, "I'm not going to engage in this conversation with you anymore."

Meanwhile, Cassidy continued to rave about her feelings for Clayton. "I'm crushin' on you big time," she told the Bachelor, who appreciated the "bold" move and kissed Cassidy.

"I really do like Cassidy," he told the cameras. "She's being assertive. She's being vulnerable."

But according to Sierra, Cassidy had been hiding something. "Earlier today, Cassidy told me she had a f--- buddy back home," Sierra said in an on-camera interview.

Sierra took that information to Clayton and told Cassidy she did that, too. "That's pretty unsettling to hear that," Clayton replied.

Having already given Cassidy a date rose earlier, Clayton asked host Palmer, "Has anyone ever taken a rose back before?"

But it'll be two weeks before we find out if Clayton rescinds Cassidy's rose.