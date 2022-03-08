The former football player's exes sat down with host Jesse Palmer to rehash season 26's drama during Monday's episode of The Bachelor

Bachelor Clayton Echard Reveals the 'Worst Thing That I Could've Done' During Women Tell All

This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelor.

Clayton Echard's exes have the floor.

All the women Clayton, 28, rejected so far on season 26 sat down with Jesse Palmer to reflect on their journey during Monday's Women Tell All special. The host, 43, opened the night by asking Claire about why she quickly decided she disliked Clayton on the first night.

"My first conversation with him, he was entirely too soft for me," the spray tanner, 28, said. "I need a person that has some edge to them, that can handle me. He was not for me."

Next up was Cassidy, whose aggressive tactics at the birthday party group date drew criticism from the rest of the ladies. "I'm a forward, assertive person," Cassidy, 26, said.

Kira called Cassidy "disrespectful," then the host asked the executive assistant about the accusation about her having a friend with benefits back home while on the show. "Someone thought it was wrong that I had casual sex with someone before coming on The Bachelor and I just hate that we're still there," Claire said.

Hunter, 28, didn't find that to be the issue. "It wasn't the fact that you were having sex with him prior, it was the fact that you left him on tangent being like I'll come back for you after this show," the recruiter said.

Cassidy replied, "I wasn't going to cut it off unless I was engaged."

THE WOMEN COME FOR SHANAE

Kate called out Cassidy for turning Shanae, who the audience booed when Jesse first mentioned her name, into "Frankenstein," and Lyndsey W. concurred.

"You're the bully and from the bottom of my heart, f--- you, Shanae," the industrial sales representative, 28, said.

the bachelor - women tell all Credit: ABC

Then, Shanae was put in the hot seat. "You made up all these lies, then you're complaining," Jill said to Shanae. "We see you on TV running your mouth."

Shanae called Genevieve "fake," causing Lyndsey W. to wonder why Shanae cared about any of the women being fake if she didn't come on the show to make friends. "You don't have to be my friend, but don't be one way with me and the opposite the next," Shanae responded.

Sierra deemed Shanae a "hypocrite" and a "narcissistic, gaslighting biotch."

When asked about her insincere apology to them, Shanae said she did it for Clayton — an answer the other ladies met with a chorus of "fake."

"You can't talk s--- about people lying when you lie," recruiting coordinator Sierra, 26, shouted at Shanae.

Jesse brought up Shanae and Genevieve's two-on-one date in Toronto and had the bartender, 26, join Shanae in the hot seat.

"You compared yourself to Meryl Steep after calling me an actress," Genevieve said to Shanae.

Shanae said after getting eliminated she "was grieving." "I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep, I lost weight," she stated. But Shanae claimed that after Clayton sent Genevieve home, the Los Angeles resident "f---ed Aaron from Katie's season," referring to Aaron Clancy from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette.

"I met him at a bar," Genevieve said. "I didn't even kiss him."

Genevieve added that she knew Shanae had been direct messaging Aaron, 26. "He sent me a screenshot," Genevieve said.

Shanae denied it and when given one final change to clear the air, she declined. "She doesn't care about anybody but herself," Sierra said of Shanae.

Teddi, however, did confirm that someone adjacent to Bachelor Nation slid into her DMs after she got home: Clayton's brother. "I didn't reply," the ICU nurse, 25, said. "I will say I think one Echard boy in my lifetime was enough for me."

SARAH TAKES THE HOT SEAT

Next, Sarah was brought up to discuss how her journey with Clayton took such a drastic turn. "It's just sad to see a beginning with so much potential end the way that it did," Sarah, 23, said.

When asked where it all went wrong, Sarah cited that second two-on-one date in Croatia. Genevieve wanted to know why Sarah lied about Clayton crying on their date.

the bachelor - women tell all Credit: ABC

"My intent would never ever be to purposely hurt anyone or to purposely make anyone feel insecure," Sarah said.

After Sarah dodged the question a few more times, Teddi requested the wealth management consultant "at least admit that you were saying these things."

Sarah ultimately stood by her comment about Clayton shedding tears on their date, leaving the other women to assume the Bachelor lied when he said he didn't cry.

RELATED VIDEO: Jesse Palmer Chats About Contestants 'Being There for the Right Reasons' and How to Navigate as a Lead

CLAYTON ADDRESSES HIS EXES

Clayton addressed the topic when he faced all the women on stage.

"For them all to be together in that moment and telling me the same story, it became a big red flag," Clayton said of why he listened to the other women about Sarah. "Your actions had women questioning if they should stay and almost all of them told me they were going to leave because of what you were telling them. And what it came across just to me was you were playing this game for your benefit to get them to all leave, to eliminate the competition. And as I went forward, I began to wonder if anybody else was playing that game as well."

the bachelor - women tell all Credit: ABC

Sarah said she wanted to believe she and Clayton had an "amazing relationship," but watching it back, she felt the former NFL player actually caused a lot of drama for her. "It feels like the person constantly putting me back into it and constantly stirring the pot was you," she told Clayton. "And I wish that you would have respected me enough in our goodbye to have ended our relationship regardless of what had happened based on you."

Clayton still couldn't comprehend why she lied about certain aspects of their relationship.

"I don't understand why you said the things you were saying such as, 'He cried with me,' " he continued, "… I'm not upset that you said that because it's like, 'Oh, she's calling me out for crying.' No, I cried plenty. What it was was I was questioning why would you tell the other women I did that when I didn't?"

Sarah simply replied, "I don't understand how it's applicable anymore."

The women also asked Clayton why he didn't believe them about Shanae. "As I start having people come and tell me things, it was early on and we hadn't built trust yet and I was looking to build that," he explained. "But I knew that came with time and so I was wanting tangible evidence."

Lyndsey W. wished Clayton would "own the fact that you had a better connection with Shanae than all of us," she said. "And it's like, sit there and own it like a man because nobody forced you to force her on a table and make out with her."

Sierra piled on. "I think you're confusing love and lust," she said. "I think that you need to figure those two out and really realize what it takes to be a married man and I don't think you're there yet."

Clayton acknowledged that watching the show back, he realized Shanae "manipulated me," adding, "I trusted you, I believed you and it was the worst thing that I could've done."

The Missouri native wanted to issue an apology to final four contestant Serene. The elementary school teacher, 26, asked Clayton at the time of her elimination after hometowns whether saying "I love you" changed how she felt about him.

the bachelor - women tell all Credit: ABC

"I really feel terrible and I want to apologize," Clayton told Serene. "Because I hope you don't close off going forward. You did everything right. You did and I just wish that I would've opened up to you instead of having you be the person to teach me that."

Serene appreciated the apology. "I don't want you to be worried about me putting my walls back up because I know that in order to get what I want and find that person for me, I have to keep being vulnerable," she said. "But I do appreciate you saying that."