Chris Soules Will Be Giving Nick Viall Advice This Season on The Bachelor

Though it’s Nick Viall‘s fourth attempt at finding true love, he’s open to any and all advice — even if it’s from an ex of ex!

Chris Soules, who once dated Kaitlyn Bristowe (who dated Viall during her time on The Bachelorette) on the 19th season of The Bachelor, will be making a special visit in the upcoming season.

“I will be on Nick’s season giving him advice,” Soules, who was engaged to Whitney Bischoff for seven months after his time on the show, told reporters Saturday at the Rewind Convention in Bloomingdale, Illinois. “I don’t know why they’re having us give advice when we’ve been unsuccessful on this journey.”

Though Soules, 35, ended his stint on the ABC hit show by getting on one knee, him and Bischoff eventually broke things off.

The couple announced their “mutual and amicable” split, writing in a joint statement that “they part with nothing but respect and admiration for one another and will continue to be supportive friends.”

In July, Bischoff announced her engagement to Ricky Angel, a regional sales manager based out of her native Chicago.

Soules, who said that he still occasionally talks to Bischoff and “will always have a friendship with her,” admitted that he was not at all taken back by the engagement news.

“We ended things on the best terms you can possibly imagine,” he said. “I’m happy for her. I’m not surprised. She’s a great girl.”

Though both Viall, 36, and Soules have had their chance at finding love, Viall is determined to make this time his last.

“I’m hopeful I’ll find someone to spend the rest of my life with,” the next leading man of The Bachelor previously told PEOPLE. “I couldn’t be more excited to find that amazing connection.”

The Bachelor returns to ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 2.