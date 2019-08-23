Chris Soules has been sentenced for his involvement in a 2017 car crash that left one person dead.

On Friday, the Bachelor alum, 37, accepted a suspended two-year prison sentence to serve two years on probation, according E! News.

In the waiver of rights and consent to judgment entry obtained by the outlet, Soules must pay a minimum $625 fine, a 35 percent surcharge and any applicable court costs. Additionally, Soules reportedly waived his right to appear for sentencing.

In November 2018, Soules entered a conditional guilty plea.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Soules “entered a plea of guilty to the crime of: Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.”

In the documents, the State of Iowa moved to amend the trial information — to charge Soules with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury — and Soules “filed a written guilty plea to the amended charge, conditioned his plea of guilty upon the court’s acceptance of the terms of the parties’ plea agreement.”

Image zoom Chris Soules Nicole Kohl/ABC via Getty

But, “if the court rejects the plea agreement, the defendant will be afforded the opportunity to withdraw his guilty plea,” the documents state.

According to his written conditional guilty plea, the aggravated misdemeanor charge “carries a maximum penalty of imprisonment of not more than two (2) years and/or by a fine of not more than six thousand two hundred and fifty dollars ($6,250.00) and a minimum penalty of a fine of six hundred twenty-five dollars ($625.00) along with a suspended jail sentence or a deferred judgment.”

On April 25, 2017, Soules was arrested at 1:16 a.m. after a fatal car crash in Iowa, where he lives.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Soules was charged with leaving the scene of the fatal car accident that left 66-year-old war veteran Kenneth Mosher dead.

Image zoom Kenneth Mosher Geilenfeld Funeral Home

Soules was arrested in Iowa after he allegedly crashed his truck into a tractor, running it off the road into a ditch. His vehicle was later found at a home that he was present at, and Soules allegedly refused to leave until officers obtained a search warrant several hours later.

In his written conditional guilty plea, Soules detailed the crash and admitted his wrongdoing to not providing his vehicle’s registration number to police.

“By way of factual basis, I hereby state that on or about April 24, 2017 in Buchanan County, Iowa, I was driving a vehicle that was involved in an accident resulting in serious injury to another person. I knew the accident occurred and knew it resulted in an injury to another person,” wrote Soules. “Though I immediately stopped, called 911 and identified myself, and rendered reasonable aid to the injured person — including requesting an ambulance and administering CPR while the ambulance was en route — I acknowledge I did not provide the registration number of the vehicle I was driving to 911 dispatch or law enforcement as required by Iowa Code 321.263.”

Iowa State Patrol alleged that he fled the scene, violating the Iowa code that states: “If the accident causes the death of a person, all surviving drivers shall remain at the scene of the accident except to seek necessary aid or to report the accident to law enforcement authorities.”

Image zoom KWWL News 7

After entering a not guilty plea in May 2017 to the charge, Soules’ legal team filed a motion to dismiss the “failure to remain” charge on constitutional grounds, refuting the last sentence of the Iowa state code.

The attorneys said in court documents obtained by PEOPLE that “because Mr. Soules indisputably stopped his vehicle, returned to the injured driver, contacted law enforcement, provided aid to the injured driver, arranged for medical treatment for the injured driver, remained until emergency personnel responded to the injured party, and provided identification data, the State’s charge must be dismissed.”

Their request to dismiss was denied in January 2018 before being brought to the Iowa Supreme Court. That February, multiple outlets reported that an Iowa Supreme Court had denied an appeal.

Soules placed third on Andi Dorfman‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2014 before starring on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015. Dubbed “Prince Farming,” he gave his final rose to nurse Whitney Bischoff, to whom he was engaged for six months.

“This is a very sad situation,” Bischoff told PEOPLE in a statement after her ex’s arrest. “I’m keeping everyone in my thoughts and prayers, especially the victim and his family.”