Chris Harrison is one proud papa!

The Bachelor host and father of two announced on Instagram that his eldest child, son Joshua, has committed to Texas Christian University.

Sharing multiple photos of the father and son at the TCU Horned Frogs Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, earlier this week, Harrison, 48, congratulated Josh on officially becoming a horned frog.

“The boy is now a Frog! Congrats J-man on being accepted and committing to @texaschristianuniversity @tcumenslacrosse #TCU #Classof2024,” wrote Harrison, who sported a white TCU Lacrosse hat while Josh wore a Horned Frogs sweatshirt.

It also appears that Josh will be playing lacrosse for the school, as the official TCU Men’s Lacrosse Instagram account commented, “Welcome josh! We are glad to have you aboard!”

Harrison replied, “@tcumenslacrosse happy to be a part of the Frog family and can’t to mix it up on the field #LAX.”

For the trip to Texas, the pair was joined by Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss, who posed for a smiling sideline snap.

Image zoom Mike Fleiss, Josh Harrison and Chris Harrison Chris Harrison/ Instagram

Father of two Harrison, who also shares daughter Taylor, a freshman in high school, with ex-wife Gwen, has frequently shared sweet moments with his children to social media.

Image zoom Chris Harrison and ex-wife Gwen Harrison David Livingston/Getty

In December 2017, Harrison and his kids posed in matching Santa coats on Christmas. “From my dramatic family to yours wishing you the most dramatic Christmas… ever. We’ll see you in one week for the best present of all. #TheBachelor Jan 1,” Harrison wrote.

He also shared photos from Taylor’s father-daughter dance in February 2018 and her junior high graduation in May of that year, when he shed lots of tears at the milestone ceremony. “And with that my heart and soul is off to high school. Tay I couldn’t be more proud of the young woman you have become. Btw what’s the record for crying at a middle school graduation? Asking for a friend,” he captioned the post.

Additionally, to celebrate Father’s Day last year, Harrison posted a photo of the trio sitting together on a beachfront hammock.

“It just doesn’t get any better than this. Grateful that these two made me a dad. Happy Father’s Day to all the loving dads out there,” he captioned the family pic.

Image zoom Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Since his divorce, Harrison has found love again with Entertainment Tonight correspondent Lauren Zima, with whom he made his red carpet debut as a couple at Entertainment Weekly‘s pre-SAG Awards party in January.

Harrison will return to TV on Jan. 6, 2020, when The Bachelor premieres at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.