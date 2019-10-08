Bachelor Nation, remain calm!

After Peter Weber got stitches following a “golf cart mishap” in Costa Rica on Monday, the ABC reality series’ host Chris Harrison confirmed that the Bachelor is “100% OK.”

“He got a cut on his head,” Harrison told Entertainment Tonight of what he called a “freak accident.”

“He did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway,” he added. “He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

A source told PEOPLE earlier in the day on Tuesday that production on Weber’s upcoming season of The Bachelor was continuing on schedule after the new leading man endured a “golf cart mishap” while shooting on location. In fact, Weber was on a date Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s not as bad as what is being reported!” another insider told PEOPLE.

Radar Online reported Tuesday that Weber fell and hit his head on multiple cocktail glasses during a round of golf on Monday, causing him to need 22 stitches in his face after a two-hour ride to the hospital.

A source told the outlet: “He went to step on the cart but fell and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying.” Another source told Radar, “He is pulling through.”

And so, Weber’s search for love continues.

A standout on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, Weber — also known as “Pilot Pete,” because he is a commercial pilot — was announced as the next Bachelor during the Bachelor in Paradise finale this summer. Weber beat out other fan favorites Tyler Cameron and Mike Johnson for the gig.

“It’s still hitting me right now, and I feel so grateful right now just to have this opportunity in front of me,” Weber told Harrison after the reveal.

“I feel emotional right now. This is crazy. This is life-changing,” said Weber, who is perhaps best known for having sex with Brown in a windmill four times during their Fantasy Suite date.

“I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that first person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with,” he added. “I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to.”