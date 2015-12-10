The Bachelor's Ben Higgins on How Physical He'll Get, What Exactly a 'Chicken Enthusiast' Is and Finding Out He'd Be Dating Twins: 'I Felt Like I Was in The Twilight Zone'

Ben Higgins is looking for real love, y’all.

During a conference call Wednesday with reporters, The Bachelor star revealed that he’s most interested in developing a relationship built on elements outside “the physical” aspects – and one that could very well be with a twin or chicken enthusiast.

The twins, Emily and Haley, 22, and fowl aficionado Tiara, 26, are three of the most buzzed-about contestants on the upcoming season of the ABC reality series. And while Higgins admits that seeing double on that first night was a shock, he eventually got to know the sisters separately.

Ben Higgins with Haley and Emily Ferguson on The Bachelor

“When they got out of the limo it threw me off a little bit,” the 27-year-old software salesman told reporters during a conference call Thursday. “That whole night is a little crazy, and there’s a lot going on. I’m meeting a lot of new people, and my comment on that night is, I feel like I’m maybe in The Twilight Zone. For a second you look at it and think, ‘What is happening?’ But I got to sit down with these twins. They’re two incredible women. They’re two individuals, too, who I have a lot of respect for. In my eyes they are two separate women.”

Speaking about the season’s (and perhaps the entire series’?) most creative occupation, Higgins explained that Tiara’s enthusiasm for chickens is a love for the animal, not necessarily a love for eating it.

“Tiara can explain that one [better],” Higgins said with a laugh. “I think she loves chicken. A lot of her life, chickens played a big role in it. I don’t want to speak for her, but it’s like what I assume is like a pet. And when you have pets in your life that you care a lot about, they become like family. We’ve had a dog lover before, cat lovers at some point I’m sure, so why not a chicken lover?”

Ben Higgins on The Bachelor

Last but certainly not least, Higgins addressed the perennial question: How many ladies will he kiss?

“One of things that I went into this season after talking to some of mentors and my friends, and also just thinking how I want to do it myself was, I really wanted to concentrate on getting to know these woman outside of the physical aspect of it,” he said. “I think that is always important in a relationship, and it comes in time, but I wanted to make sure we spent our time getting to know each other one-on-one and not necessarily kissing or making out the whole the time.”

Ben Higgins and the cast of The Bachelor

Higgins cites happily married, newly expecting Bachelor alums Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici as inspiration.

“I’m really happy for Sean and Catherine,” he says. “I think they’re a great representation to a lot of people on how a marriage works, how relationships work. I know they’re both a big influence in a positive way for me as I stepped into this experience. I think just in life we could all look at their relationship as something not to strive for but that would be nice to have – unconditional love between two people.”

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.