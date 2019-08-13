Ben Higgins is defending his girl.

After The Bachelor alum shared a Boomerang video of himself and Jessica Clarke to Instagram on Monday, he clapped back at a user who said that his girlfriend “legit looks like she’s in high school lol.”

Higgins, 30, swiftly defended his 24-year-old girlfriend in an uplifting comment.

“I think she looks like a beautifully spry, youthfully joy-filled, and optimistically wise 24 year old….but that’s just me,” he wrote on the post, which featured the smiling couple walking hand-in-hand at Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti’s wedding over the weekend.

He added: “And I think she smoking hot.”

For the Bachelor in Paradise couple’s Rhode Island wedding, Higgins sported a black suit, while Clarke wore a violet-colored mini dress.

“@ashley_iaconetti and @jaredhaibon thank you for including me in your spectacular wedding weekend. You both are some of the kindest souls I have ever met and I am so grateful to have been able to see the amazing love you 2 share!” Clarke captioned an Instagram post on Monday, which featured two photos of herself and Higgins. “You had a one-in-a-million celebration in a breathtaking spot ❤️.”

In February, Higgins made his relationship with Clarke Instagram official, one month after he revealed on his podcast that he was dating someone new.

“I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long! Hey friends meet @jessclarke_! I successfully slid into her Dm’s a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did,” the former ABC reality star captioned a photo of himself and Clarke, which was captured in Honduras.

“She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us,” the Generous Coffee co-founder continued. “Stay tuned for the journey. In addition, this picture was taken this week in Honduras. I got to spend some time with an incredible group of people from all over the USA on a @generous_coffee_ adventure. Life is good!”

Since then, the happy couple has frequently shared photos of each other.

At the end of July, Higgins posted a photo of the duo captured in Sankt Moritz, Switzerland.

“Why do you have to be so beautiful? Oh and @myswitzerland you aren’t too bad either!” he adorably captioned the Instagram.

Higgins competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015 before proposing to to his final pick, Lauren Bushnell, on season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016. They split about a year later and have both moved on; Bushnell, 29, is now engaged to country singer Chris Lane, 34.