"I’ll be living in it and making it into our little home until Ben joins me after the wedding," Jessica Clarke said

Christmas came early for Ben Higgins and his fiancée Jessica Clarke!

The former Bachelor star and his bride-to-be have purchased their first home together in Denver, Colorado.

Higgins, 31, announced the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple sitting on the floor of their new house alongside a box of pizza and a bottle of wine.

"Jess and I now own a house together (staying in Denver)! We don’t own any furniture but we are hoping Mr. Claus and Mrs. Claus send some our way this Christmas!" he wrote last week. "Until then, our and probably next many dinners in the new house will be on the floor, just the way it should be!"

Higgins also clarified that he will be moving into their home after the wedding as the couple has decided to wait until marriage to have sex.

"Also, before you start blowing up the comments this will be Jess private VIP party pad until the wedding, then I move in to crash the place!" said Higgins. "Let the fun begin!"

Clarke also gave a sneak peek inside their new place, sharing a snap of herself and Higgins cuddled up by the fireplace.

"Last week I started the moving process to Colorado and Into our FIRST HOME! The house is empty, but it’s ours!" she wrote on Instagram. "I’ll be living in it and making it into our little home until Ben joins me after the wedding. I can’t wait to share all of the little projects."

Image zoom Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke | Credit: Ben Higgins/Instagram

The couple started dating in 2018 after he slid into her DMs on Instagram.

In March, Clarke revealed that she and Higgins were engaged. “I don’t remember everything you said, but I know that I said yes. I woke up in a dream today and I get to live in this dream every day from now on (eeeep),” she announced on Instagram, along with photos of the moment her fiancé proposed.

Higgins spoke with Entertainment Tonight about proposing to Clarke in Franklin, Tennessee, in front of their families and loved ones.

“I was super nervous. She’s my best friend, my partner and I love her. I was nervous to kind of do this whole thing in front of her. I wasn’t anxious, it’s just a big moment!” he told the outlet, which reported that he was originally planning to propose in New York’s Central Park but the coronavirus pandemic halted his plan.

Earlier this year, he opened up about their relationship on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, revealing the two are sleeping in separate beds as they quarantine with her family in Tennessee, and are remaining sexually abstinent until they tie the knot.

"It's like a respect level," Higgins said of their separate bedrooms. "And also just like how — what the logistics of it is."

In celebration of Thanksgiving this year, Higgins said that Clarke is at the top of the list of the things he's most grateful for in life.