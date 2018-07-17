The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Introduces Her New Man, Says She Won't Be on Bachelor in Paradise

The Bachelor‘s Bekah Martinez has a new boyfriend — and they just became Instagram official!

On Monday, Martinez, 23, officially shut down speculation that she might appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise by posting a flirty photo with her new man on Instagram.

In the shot, Martinez wraps her arms around Grayston Leonard.

“My own private paradise,” she captioned the photo.

Leonard, 29, also shared the photo on his own account. He joked that Martinez finally allowed him to post a photo of her.

“@whats_ur_sign has finally lifted the restrictions on my Instagram. The training wheels are off and this lil boy gets to run wild and share my love and affection publicly. This is my lady and I’m proud of it,” he wrote.

Leonard is the founder of the rock climbing gym Long Beach Rising, set to open next year.

Martinez, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk‘s season of The Bachelor, opened up about her new relationship in an interview with PureWow.

“At first we decided to take our relationship slow because I didn’t know if I was going to go on Paradise or not and I wasn’t really sure what I wanted. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to miss out on that opportunity,” she explained. “But as it got closer to [filming] I just started realizing that it wasn’t worth it for me to put myself in that environment where I could possibly jeopardize what I had with Grayston.”

She continued: “I just decided that the guy that I was with back home was the person that I wanted to be with right now. It was kinda this realization that if I have something right in front of me that’s good, why am I going to go out of my way to look for something else?”

Martinez said she met Leonard at a local rock climbing gym, and after hanging out a few times as friends, their relationship started getting more serious.

“At first, it was really casual and we were just doing a lot of fun stuff together, and then it just progressed into something deeper,” she said. “Grayston has a curiosity about the world and zest for life. And that’s what’s really important to me. He’s just totally himself and doesn’t give a sh*t about what anybody else thinks, and I really like that about him.”