Bachelor Alum Bekah Martinez Apologizes for Blasting Tia Booth & Colton Underwood: 'I Got Heated'

Bekah Martinez is apologizing for coming after a couple of her fellow Bachelor franchise stars.

Last week, Martinez, 23, slammed Tia Booth and Colton Underwood for allegedly pursuing a relationship on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise following his stint vying for Becca Kufrin on the current season of The Bachelorette. (Booth and Underwood dated briefly before he was cast on the show, which Kufrin wasn’t aware of. After their history was revealed, Booth made an appearance on a recent episode and reassured Kufrin that she had her blessing to keep dating Underwood.)

“Tia + Colton: ‘Yeah Becca, we’re both 100% over each other! We’re TOTALLY not planning on getting back together/probably engaged the minute we’re in Paradise (we’re gonna get so many followers from this manufactured narrative lol),” Martinez tweeted.

Her tweets attracted the attention of Raven Gates, another Bachelor alum who is close friends with Booth. Gates rushed to Booth’s defense, resulting in a nasty Twitter feud between Gates and Martinez. (Gates ultimately deleted a majority of her tweets and blocked Martinez.)

On Tuesday, Martinez apologized for slamming Booth and Underwood.

“I woke up this morning realizing I regret blasting Tia + Colton on social media,” she tweeted. “Regardless of my feelings about the situation, a sarcastic tweet is not the way to handle it. There ARE less petty/immature routes to take, and I HAD promised Tia months ago I’d stop the s—talking.”

“So I guess what I’m saying is I’m sorry,” she said. “I got heated and caught up in what I was feeling and wanted people to hate on them cause I felt like the situation was unjust. It’s really not my place to be the justice police, as much as I wish it was.”

“I could’ve kept it real by calling her on the phone or confronting her on the Paradise reunion where she could’ve defended herself to my face,” she admitted. “I’m not saying what I said was wrong, I’m saying there were a million other ways to approach it. … I could have still kept it real and spoken my truth in a less abrasive, less s—stirring way. The issue is the way I handled it, not the content.”

Martinez said at the very least, she could have waited until Booth was done filming Paradise “so she could respond instead of dumba— Raven.”

Martinez also denied she had been asked to apologize by ABC producers or any personal publicists before quipping that “it’s really a struggle sometimes to balance out my public relations side and my Real Housewives side.”

Underwood has yet to be eliminated on Kufrin’s season. Booth recently opened up to PEOPLE about their January fling, explaining that she tried to tell Kufrin about the relationship at the live After the Final Rose taping in March.

“I just wanted to make sure they would give each other a chance,” she said. “I didn’t want Becca to see our friendship as the most important thing and not give him that chance.”

“It would have been more complicated if we were an exclusive couple,” she continued. “That was never a thing.” Colton Underwood and Becca Kufrin (inset: Tia Booth) Paul Hebert/ABC; Noel Vasquez/Getty Images But at the end of the day, Underwood is “such a great guy,” she added. “I completely respect him. If it had been different timing, it could have been something. But everything happens for a reason!”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) and the new season of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere this summer, both on ABC.