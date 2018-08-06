The Bachelor’s Becca Tilley Confirms She’s Dating Again: Why She's Keeping Her Love Life Private

It’s been two years since Becca Tilley appeared on The Bachelor, and she remains extremely active in the Bachelor Nation, racking up a huge fan-following on social media.

At only 29, Tilley, has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram and more than 244,000 on Twitter. The reality TV show star has used her tremendous following to become a social influencer—which is part of the reason she recently teamed up with the DoorDash, an on-demand destination connecting customers with the best local restaurants through door-to-door delivery.

“I feel like anyone who follows me on any form of social media knows my love for food delivery. I’m on the go, I don’t cook a lot, so DoorDash in particular was an easy yes,” Tilley told PEOPLE. “There’s a lot of brands that I work with that are super fun…but there was something about doing this that was interactive and I felt like they were doing something really good and helping people, and it feels good to do things for other people.”

“It’s kind of my first charity doing something with Feeding America and something in this field so I’m super excited to be working with them,” she added.

Over the weekend, Tilley worked with DoorDash to put on a meet and greet event in Brooklyn, where the company recently unveiled one of its Project DASH Murals. The star and DoorDash asked attendees to bring a can of non-perishable food to help meet DoorDash’s goal of 100 meal donations by the end of the event.

Taking photos with the mural additionally helped to raise money and awareness for the cause, Tilley explained.

“If people take a photo and they hashtag #DeliveringGood and they tag @DoorDash, DoorDash delivers a meal to a family in need or someone in need. So each selfie provides a meal,” she said. “It’s really cool to be a part of something where regardless if you’re there on Saturday, everyone can be a part who is in the area. If you can take a selfie then you can help.”

Bachelorette stars Colton Underwood and Jason Tartick even stopped by to support the cause.

Tilley revealed to PEOPLE that she is dating again, but this time, she’s trying to keep it on the down-low. (She split from Robert Graham in May 2017.)

“My last relationship was pretty public and out there and I’ve kind of got to the point where I’m like, ‘Am I able to keep anything to myself?’ So in this process of dating and going through that again I’ve been trying to keep it more low-key…it’s been tricky, it’s a tough world out there the dating world” the star said.

Tilley added that she’s not surprised at how the public continues to be interested in her love life, and that she finds it “endearing that people care and are really rooting for me and want me to find love.”

The star did not specify who she is seeing and said she is simply “dating in general.”

As for her BFF Jojo Fletcher and fiancé Jordan Rodgers, Tilley said she doesn’t believe a wedding will happen soon and that the two are just enjoying their engagement and are happy where they are now.

Although Tilley is a few seasons out herself, Tilley told PEOPLE that she will definitely be watching the Bachelorette finale Monday and has a few predictions of her own.

“I loved watching Becca. I messaged her the other day on Instagram and I was like ‘It’s just been so fun watching you, you’re so classy, and you handled everything so well and represented the name well’,” Tilley said.

“I thought she had a really strong top four. Once it got down to the top four, and especially top three, I was like she can’t go wrong at this point. I’m anxious to see, I think I have an idea of who she chooses but after these last few episodes I feel like it could go either way,” she shared.

As far as the next Bachelor, Tilley admitted that as of right now there aren’t any guys from this season that she is “overwhelmingly rooting for.” However, she added, if the rumors she’s hearing about Ben Higgins being asked back prove to be true, Tilley is all for it.

“I just love him so much as a person and would love to see him happy,” she said.

The Bachelorette season finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.