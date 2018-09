Bachelor, Bachelor Winter Games and two-time Bachelor in Paradise alum Iaconetti, 30, is happily engaged to Jared Haibon. But before becoming part of a fan-favorite couple, she went public with her virginity on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor. In an interview with Access, she said she was frustrated by how people fixated on the fact that she hadn’t had sex.

“I said it to Chris Soules on that season and I have to be honest, I didn’t think that he thought it was very attractive,” she said. “I think he stopped looking at me as a sexual object at that point — I felt a change in our relationship. … What I am really tired of is the show making it seem like such a big deal, such a big reveal.”