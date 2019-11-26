These Bachelor/ette Contestants Didn't Find Love the First (or Second) Time Around, So They Tried Again

Total Number of Tries: 3?

Hannah first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, where drama between her and Caelynn Miller-Keyes kept her from getting the final rose.

She was the most recent Bachelorette, though she is currently single after finding out that the man she chose, Jed Wyatt, went on the show with a girlfriend.

But all hope is not lost for Alabama Hannah — in a new teaser for Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, the man of the hour asks her to come back and compete on the show. TBD if we’ll see her when the series premieres on Jan. 6.