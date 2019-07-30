Bachelor & Bachelorette Contestants Who Were Already in Relationships When They Came on the Show

Ghosting a significant other can come back to haunt you. That’s what happened to Wyatt when his alleged girlfriend, fellow Nashville-based musician Haley Stevens, revealed that the two had been four months into a relationship when he left to join Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.,” Stevens told PEOPLE exclusively. “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

Wyatt came clean about his motives for going on the show to Stevens, telling her that, “I’m only doing this for my music,” and, “he wanted a platform,” to benefit his career so his dad didn’t have to help pay his rent anymore.

But after watching the show and feeling nervous as the series progressed, Stevens felt blindsided when she found out Wyatt had returned to Nashville without letting her know. She finally got to confront him when they ran into each other at a music venue in July, to which Stevens said Wyatt didn’t have much to say about the whole situation and they never spoke about their relationship again.

“Everything in me wants to believe that he meant everything he said and got caught up in [the show],” said Stevens. “I don’t believe he’s a terrible person, but it’s a terrible situation. And part of me thinks I was the backup plan and he wanted me to be here in case it didn’t work out. I feel 100% betrayed.”