Bachelor & Bachelorette Contestants Who Were Already in Relationships When They Came on the Show

Jed Wyatt
Ghosting a significant other can come back to haunt you. That’s what happened to Wyatt when his alleged girlfriend, fellow Nashville-based musician Haley Stevens, revealed that the two had been four months into a relationship when he left to join Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.
“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.,” Stevens told PEOPLE exclusively. “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”
Wyatt came clean about his motives for going on the show to Stevens, telling her that, “I’m only doing this for my music,” and, “he wanted a platform,” to benefit his career so his dad didn’t have to help pay his rent anymore.
But after watching the show and feeling nervous as the series progressed, Stevens felt blindsided when she found out Wyatt had returned to Nashville without letting her know. She finally got to confront him when they ran into each other at a music venue in July, to which Stevens said Wyatt didn’t have much to say about the whole situation and they never spoke about their relationship again.
“Everything in me wants to believe that he meant everything he said and got caught up in [the show],” said Stevens. “I don’t believe he’s a terrible person, but it’s a terrible situation. And part of me thinks I was the backup plan and he wanted me to be here in case it didn’t work out. I feel 100% betrayed.”
Scott Anderson
The premiere episode of Brown’s season went off with a bang, thanks to a bit of detective work from Bachelor alum Demi Burnett. The Bachelor in Paradise star was at the mansion keeping tabs on all of the men when she spotted Anderson, whom she learned via social media had a girlfriend, according to Entertainment Tonight. She immediately alerted Brown, who called Anderson over to confront him during the cocktail party.
“So, I knew you were nervous coming in today. It might be because you have a girlfriend,” said Brown. “I’ve heard that you do have a girlfriend and that you talked to her on Monday, so I just want to understand why these things would be said about you, and exactly why you’re here.”
After Anderson confessed that he had talked to a girl he had dated in the past on that particular Monday, he claimed it meant nothing. However, things quickly escalated when he went one step too far by saying, “I can also say that you just dated Colton for the last two, three months … This is the same exact thing.”
At that point, Brown had enough and sent him packing.
“You are such a jerk and it’s not the same at all … that is f—–! You know what? I’m done with this,” said Brown. “There’s no reason for you to be here. It’s time for you to head out.”
Justin Rego
While vying for a chance to win Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky’s heart, Rego had no idea that a woman named Jessica Spillas, who claimed to be Rego’s girlfriend from his hometown of Toronto, had spoken to Fedotowsky on the phone to reveal that they were still in a relationship. Rego tried to get on the first flight home to escape the situation, but the crew eventually convinced him to address the news to Fedotowsky before leaving the show.
“I feel betrayed, manipulated and unfairly lied to by both the producers of ABC’s The Bachelorette, and Jessica,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page in 2010, which has since been deleted. He claimed the producers encouraged the “scandal to be something it wasn’t,” and that he was not in a relationship before he went on the show and was still single when he left.
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Season 11’s Bachelorette made a shocking confession during an episode of LadyGang in May.
“I had a boyfriend when I went on The Bachelor!” she said. “His name was Trevor, he was great!”
Bristowe went on to reveal tidbits about her former flame, including that he was a firefighter and a great guy. Although the relationship didn’t last, she’s now happily dating Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick after calling it quits with ex-fiancé and the winner of her season, Shawn Booth, after three years together.
DeMario Jackson
After learning that her suitors were pretty bad at basketball during a group date, season 13’s Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay was approached by a woman named Lexi, who claimed to be Jackson’s girlfriend from back home.
According to Lexi, the two had dated for seven months before he suddenly stopped all communication. The next time she saw Jackson, he was on TV being introduced to Lindsay as one of her contestants.
Lindsay called Jackson out of the locker room to explain himself and he proceeded to crash and burn with lies and excuses. At that point, Lindsay had enough and made sure Jackson knew his antics were not going to be entertained any longer.
“I believe you want to be here, I just don’t think you want to be here for me,” she began.
“Let me tell you something: I’m not here to be played. I’m not here to be made a joke of, which is what I feel like you’re doing right now with me, so I’m really going to need you to get the f— out,” she said. “I don’t like being f—— embarrassed, and I can’t even look at you right now.”
Wes Hayden
“I’m the only guy in Bachelor history who’s made it to the top four with a girlfriend,” Hayden said after he was eliminated from Bachelorette Jillian Harris’ season. It was a shocking claim coming from someone who later admitted that there wasn’t a girlfriend waiting for him at home and that he was being sarcastic, according to the Daily News.
“I remember looking in the back at the guy asking the questions and saying, ‘Come on man: If I had a girlfriend, why would I be here? I’d be with her,’ ” Hayden recalled, although his brash statement had already branded him a Bachelor villian. “What girl would date me after coming on the show and making out with some other chick? There was never a girlfriend.”
Casey Shteamer
Chris Harrison takes his host duties seriously. He knew he had to step in when he had heard that Shteamer was involved with another man while she was competing to win Bachelor Ben Flajnik’s heart.
Fans went on a guessing spree when The Bachelor’s Facebook account posted a message ahead of the bombshell Panama episode, that showed Shteamer sobbing in Harrison’s arms and then sobbing in the back seat of a car, that read, “Secret of the Week: Soon it will be revealed that one bachelorette still has a boyfriend … Who do you think it is?”
The storyline played out on the show, which featured Harrison confronting Shteamer.
“It was brought to my attention by four different people in the United States that you’re in love with somebody else and not with Ben,” Harrison said, before revealing that the man in question was someone named Michael.
Shteamer defended herself by saying, “I was completely in love with [Michael] and he told me from day one that he might not want to get married. A year ago I broke up with him and got back together because I still love him. Obviously my perfect scenario would be to be in love with Ben.”
Harrison and Shteamer sat down with Flajnik to explain the situation and quickly after, the Bachelor had made up his mind.
“I wish you had been honest with me earlier on because I feel like there are women who really wanted to be here,” said Flajnik. “I don’t sugar coat things and I think that you should go home,” he concluded.