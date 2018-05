Bach Babies! The Cute Families to Emerge from the Bachelor/Bachelorette Franchise

In August 2016, the Bachelorette alum revealed that she and her husband, Chris, were expecting a baby boy, and Asher Wrigley arrived that Oct. 19. “Our hearts are so full of love for our little man already and we can’t thank you all enough for the extra love you’ve shared during this special time,” she captioned a photo announcing the news. The pair tied the knot in 2015 in Palos Verdes, California, after meeting on season 9 of The Bachelorette. “The best part about this new chapter in life is going through it all with the quirkiest, most thoughtful, and lovable man I know,” Siegfried captioned another family photo. “We can’t wait to be parents to the precious lil soul growing inside me.”