Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Wedding Is Today! Inside Their Journey

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are about to prove their haters wrong with their Hawaiian wedding.

“Life with you is all sunsets and rainbows ❤️ We’re getting married tomorrow!” the Bachelor captioned a portrait of the two gazing into each other’s eyes on Friday.

The couple will wed at Haiku Mill in Maui on Saturday, nearly a year after getting engaged on The Bachelor‘s After the Final Rose special.

Luyendyk, 37, drew Bachelor Nation’s ire on his season’s controversial finale by picking and proposing to Becca Kufrin, only to change his mind once filming wrapped and beg for Burnham, 27, back.

Of course, Kufrin, 28, became The Bachelorette and is now happily engaged herself.

“Love is not always perfect,” Luyendyk told PEOPLE in March. “Everyone finds each other in a different way. It’s not always a fairy tale, but as long as Lauren and I have each other, we’re happy.”

Plus, they’re expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

Luyendyk and Burnham announced their wedding date and location in May. Earlier this month, he showed off his bride’s growing baby bump in an Instagram photo of Burnham trying on a white bikini while packing for their destination wedding.

“Have you ever seen anything more beautiful?” he captioned the photo with the heart eyes emoji.