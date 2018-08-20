The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Get in the Wedding Spirit at Bridal Shower

Lauren Burnham is one step closer to walking down the aisle!

The bride-to-be celebrated her upcoming nuptials with fiancée Arie Luyendyk Jr. at a wedding shower this weekend. Burnham shared several snaps from the festive celebration on her Instagram on Sunday.

The party took place at Burnham’s Virginia Beach, Virginia, home and on a boat. A large tent was set up where people gathered to celebrate the couple.

“I got kicked out of my mom’s house so she can set up for my bridal shower,” Burham said in one video.

In one snap, Burnham showed off the decorations, including white and pink ring-shaped cookies decorated with Burnham and Luykendyk’s names and their wedding date.

“Getting in the spirit,” she wrote.

Guests ate lunch at a long table adorned with a white tablecloth and floral centerpieces before hitting the dance floor once the sun went down.

Burnham also posed for a group photo with a handful of her guests, writing “We’re getting maui’d!!” as a tease to her upcoming Hawaii wedding.

Later in the night, Burnham shared a video of Luyendyk dancing with her grandmother.

Arie and Lauren Burha

Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. — who proposed to the Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin before changing his mind and pursuing a relationship with Burnham, who was his runner-up — recently announced that their wedding will take place early next year in Hawaii.

“We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue,” said Burnham during an appearance on The View. “We’re getting married in Hawaii on Jan. 12 next year!”

RELATED VIDEO: Caila Quinn Defends Arie’s Engagement to Lauren: ‘That’s the Ending We Were Looking For’

“It’s in Maui — it’s at Haiku Mill which has this beautiful, old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery,” added Luyendyk Jr. “It’s not your typical beach wedding. And it’s a private wedding, so not on TV — just a close group of friends. Probably 100 guests.”

RELATED: Will The Bachelor‘s Arie and Lauren Watch His Ex Becca’s Season of The Bachelorette?

Asked whether they felt like they were rushing things, Burnham said if they could “get married tomorrow we would.”

“We’re just really happy with each other and we vibe well together,” she added. “We’re best friends, so we’re just ready for that next step.”