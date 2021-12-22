Every Bachelor Nation Contestant Who Received a First Impression Rose and Won
These contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette prove that first impressions go a long way! From the first impression rose to the final rose, see all the winners who were recipients of the coveted honor
Jesse Csincsak, The Bachelorette Season 4
Csincsak received the first impression rose from DeAnna Pappas during season 4 of The Bachelorette in 2008.
Pappas was the first of Bachelor Nation star to hand out a first impression rose and a final rose to the same person.
Current status: Csincsak and Pappas are no longer together. The couple announced their split a few months after their season of The Bachelorette ended.
Roberto Martinez, The Bachelorette Season 6
Martinez received the first impression rose from Ali Fedotowsky during season 6 of The Bachelorette in 2010.
"You made me feel really at ease. You're really sweet and I feel really comfortable with you," she said on the first night.
Current status: Martinez and Fedotowsky are no longer together. The couple announced their split 18 months after their engagement on The Bachelorette.
Catherine Giudici, The Bachelor Season 17
Giudici received the first impression rose from Sean Lowe during season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013.
Lowe was the first bachelor to hand out the first impression rose and final rose to the same person. He was also the only person to hand out 12 first impression roses on night one, so there was a pretty good chance of this happening.
Current status: Giudici and Lowe are still together. The couple got married during a live TV special in January 2014 and have since welcomed three kids together: son Samuel Thomas Lowe in July 2016, son Isaiah Hendrix Lowe in May 2018, and daughter Mia Mejia Lowe in December 2019.
Shawn Booth, The Bachelorette Season 11
Booth received the first impression rose from Kaitlyn Bristowe during season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015.
"I'm really attracted to you, and I'm excited. I can't wait to take you on a date," she said to Booth on the first night. At a loss for words, she followed up with "Will you accept this rose?"
Current status: Booth and Bristowe are no longer together. The couple split three years after their season of The Bachelorette ended.
Jordan Rodgers, The Bachelorette Season 12
Rodgers received the first impression rose from JoJo Fletcher during season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.
"From that first interaction, I knew I could fall in love with Jordan," Fletcher told PEOPLE. "And that scared me a lot, right off the bat! I knew falling in love with him could lead to heartbreak or something great. But I think talking about those fears with him and having those tough conversations got us to a really great place."
In addition to the first impression rose, Rodgers also received the first kiss!
Current status: Rodgers and Fletcher are still together, and plan to get married in 2022.
Bryan Abasolo, The Bachelorette Season 13
Abasolo received the first impression rose from Rachel Lindsay during season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017.
"From the moment you walked out of the limo, I felt something that was unexplainable," she said on the first night.
In addition to receiving the first impression rose, Abasolo also received the first kiss!
Current status: Abasolo and Lindsay are still together. The couple tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in Mexico in August 2019.
Garrett Yrigoyen, The Bachelorette Season 14
Yrigoyen received the first impression rose from Becca Kufrin during season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018.
"This decision held a lot of weight and I wanted to make sure I could find my lifetime partner in the group of guys who I was choosing to continue my journey with," Kufrin wrote for PEOPLE about the pressures of handing out the rose.
Current status: Yrigoyen and Kufrin are no longer together. The couple split two years after their season of The Bachelorette wrapped.
Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor Season 23
Sluss received the first impression rose from Peter Weber during season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019.
"I knew when I met him there was an instant connection. Looking in his eyes I knew what I felt in my heart – and then actually seeing it confirmed, it just means the absolute world to me," Sluss said after receiving the first impression rose on the first night.
Current status: Sluss and Weber are no longer together. The couple was engaged at the end of their season of The Bachelor, but broke up around the same time it began airing in January 2020.
Dale Moss, The Bachelorette Season 16
Moss received the first impression rose from Clare Crawley during season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020.
"Even though it was in one night, we connected in so many different levels. I would love to just sit and talk with her for a couple more hours," Moss said on night one.
Current status: Moss and Crawley are no longer together. After dating on-and-off following their season of The Bachelorette, the couple split in September 2021.
Nayte Olukoya, The Bachelorette Season 18
Olukoya received the first impression rose from Michelle Young during season 18 of The Bachelorette in 2021.
"Nayte struggles with being vulnerable, but a wall came down and, for me, that's all I needed to see," Michelle said on night one. "I feel what I came here to feel and that's sparks, butterflies and everything that you want to feel when you kiss someone."
Current status: Olukoya and Young are still together.