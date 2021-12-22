Every Bachelor Nation Contestant Who Received a First Impression Rose and Won

Csincsak received the first impression rose from DeAnna Pappas during season 4 of The Bachelorette in 2008.

Pappas was the first of Bachelor Nation star to hand out a first impression rose and a final rose to the same person.

Current status: Csincsak and Pappas are no longer together. The couple announced their split a few months after their season of The Bachelorette ended.