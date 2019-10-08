A History of Some of the Scariest Injuries and Illnesses on The Bachelor and Bachelorette

Peter Weber's Facial Injury
While shooting the upcoming season of The Bachelor in Costa Rica, the latest franchise star fell, hitting his head on several cocktail glasses in the process. The injury required 22 stitches to fix — in an emergency surgery at a hospital two hours away.
An insider told PEOPLE that initial word of the injury was blown out of proportion, adding, “It’s not as bad as what is being reported!” Production was even able to resume as scheduled.
Hannah Brown's Fainting Spell
On the third episode of her season, Bachelorette star Brown fainted and required a trip to the hospital and an IV. It caused her to cancel a date with Connor, though he later showed up to her place to sweetly check in.
David's Big Fall
Ouch! David, a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, had to take a trip to the hospital after falling out of his top bunk bed.
His sacrifice was rewarded: once he returned, Kufrin gave him a rose before the official ceremony so he could (safely) go to bed. (“Bottom bunk from now on,” he promised her.)
Clay's Broken Wrist
Also a hopeful on Becca Kufrin’s season, Clay broke his wrist during a group date involving a game of football. While he received the group date rose, once he made it to a doctor and realized he’d be needing surgery, he had to return the rose and leave for the season.
Kipra's Chin Bandage
On Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, a minor mystery emerged when contestant Kipra hit the confessional with a bandage on her chin — and no explanation.
ABC eventually posted a deleted scene with the answer: “I was trying to be basic and take a picture in front of the ocean at the start of the sunset,” Kipra said. “But it had rained, and I forgot about that.” She slipped, cutting her chin and spraining her wrist in the process.
“Thailand f—ed me up!” she added, “but not in a good way.”
James Taylor's Eye Injury
During a football-inspired date on Jojo Fletcher’s Bachelorette season, James Taylor collided with another contestant — hard. He started bleeding from the face, and doctors on the scene said he’d need stitches, though he asked if treatment could wait until the date ended.
Tierra's Possible Concussion
While competing on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor, Tierra slipped down the stairs and hit her head — and her behavior afterward had Lowe worried she had a concussion. EMTs were called and they loaded her onto a stretcher, despite her protests, though she eventually walked away from the situation without getting the recommended X-ray. Other women called her out for staging the incident to get Lowe’s attention.
Kenny's Viking-Induced Eye Gash
A contestant on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, Kenny hurt his eye in a faux Viking battle with Adam during a group date in Denmark. Though a bandage fixed the issue — and he even went back into the ring — he was sent home later in the episode.
Kevin's Shoulder Injury
During a particularly aggressive rugby match on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, contestant Kevin suddenly realized he couldn’t move his shoulder, and feared he’d separated it. Medics had to cut off his uniform and he was taken to the hospital. He returned to the mansion later in the episode — but didn’t receive a rose.
Evan Bass' Emergency Medical Treatment
After a night of drinking, Bass required a little extra air and some TLC from Bachelor in Paradise love interest Carly Waddell. Many questioned if he was faking his ailment, since it was never quite defined (“I kinda felt weird all day,” he told her), but, as she joked, “This is the most extreme anyone has ever gone for my affection.” He did later claim to be tweeting “live” from an ICU, too.