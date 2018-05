The Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples: Who Made Their Love Last?

At the end of Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor journey, viewers were treated to a two-part finale, which included an engagement, subsequent split and a second engagement over the span of two nights. So, what exactly happened? Shortly after popping the question to Kufrin, Luyendyk Jr. began having doubts, and ultimately made the decision to end things with his newly-minted fiancée — on camera. As for his reasoning, Luyendyk Jr. admitted he wanted to give a relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham a chance.

On After the Final Rose, Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham reunited, with the Bachelor getting down on one knee — once again — to propose to Burnham. She accepted.

“I was just like, ‘We need to do it, you need to take the risk if this means a lot to you and you need to follow your heart,'” Burnham recalled to PEOPLE, sharing that Luyendyk Jr. reached out to her while he and Kufrin were still engaged. “‘If not, then we don’t need to talk anymore.’”

But don’t feel too bad for Kufrin — she’s the next Bachelorette (and engaged!).

“At the end of the day, I don’t think he thought through everything of how ending things with Lauren would be, how being engaged to me would be and what breaking up with me and going back to her would be,” Kufrin told PEOPLE of the heartbreaking split. “I don’t think he thought it through, but I don’t think he did it maliciously to break my heart.”