Ashley and Jared, Jade and Tanner, Dean Unglert and Nick Viall to Star in New Show

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Jade and Tanner Tolbert, Nick Viall and Dean Unglert will be starring in a new reality show premiering in May

By Melody Chiu
April 25, 2019 02:27 PM

These roses aren’t going anywhere!

Bachelor and Bachelorette alums Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Jade and Tanner Tolbert (with baby Emmy!), Dean Unglert and Nick Viall are starring in a new reality show titled Rose Buds, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Produced by Kinetic Content, the digital series premieres May 8 on KineticContentTV and follows the reality stars as they figure out their lives after their time on TV.

For Iaconetti, 31, and Haibon, 30, that includes moving in together as they plan their upcoming wedding.

“I feel like everyone loves seeing the friendships that form on the show, but we never get enough in the one hour and 20 minutes of air time,” Iaconetti, who posted a teaser on Wednesday, tells PEOPLE about the new project. “I think this is why people love seeing the alums together on Instagram.

Iaconetti and Haibon, the Tolberts, Unglert and Viall
Drew Altizer Photography/REX/Shutterstock; Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Rose Buds cast and crew
Courtesy of Kinetic Content

“We had a blast filming Rose Buds together. It’s nice to hang out together on camera and not have the looming worry about who may get eliminated at the next rose ceremony,” adds Iaconetti, whose sister Lauren will also be featured in the docu-series.

Haibon filming
Courtesy of Kinetic Content

Meanwhile, Jade, 32, and Tanner, 31 — who are expecting a son later this year — are finally moving to Los Angeles and will open up about their “emotional road to baby number two,” according to a press release.

“It was a lot less pressure not trying to find a wife on TV or dealing with rose ceremonies, although I was secretly hoping Jared would get eliminated from the show,” jokes Tanner. “I don’t really have anything to promote — I just quit my job and I’m a stay-at-home dad now, so please watch this show! I need it to be picked up for season two so I have something to do with my free time.”

Unglert
Courtesy of Kinetic Content

Viall, 38, and Unglert, 26, will also make appearances on the show as they pursue new careers after reality TV.

“Jared and Ashley think our lives are interesting enough for people to watch,” says Viall, who will be a part of the couple’s big day. “I’m not so sure, but they promised me free food and good company, so I agreed to pop in from time to time.”

Tolbert, Viall and Haibon
Courtesy of Kinetic Content

Admitting that his work has been going better than his personal life — “Natural Habits [is] growing at an exciting rate, Viall Files [had] early success and [I’ve landed] some exciting acting roles” — Viall jokes that shooting the show reminded him to keep up with life’s necessities.

“My personal life is generally pretty lonely and I often forget to eat,” he quips. “So this helped with that!”

