Bachelor Nation's Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski 'Hard Launch' Their Relationship on Instagram

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski confirmed their relationship after months of speculation

There's a brand new couple coming out of Bachelor Nation — and they're finally ready to show their love to the world!

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski made their relationship Instagram official on Friday. Redman posted two photos of the couple, one of which included them sharing a kiss.

"Hard launch," she captioned the post.

Bukowski also commented on his girlfriend's post, writing: "Lucky guy."

Redman, 25, and Bukowski, 35, received supportive messages from many fellow Bachelor Nation stars. "So happy for you ❤️," Maurissa Gunn wrote as Katie Thurston commented, "Finally 😍."

"Whhatttt! Congrats 😍," said Deandra Kanu as Nick Viall replied, "Love this."

Chelsea Vaughn called their reveal "the moment we have all been waiting for," while Clay Harbor joked: "Damn they filming paradise already?!"

"When I tell you I gasped!! Happy for you two cuties 😍," Abigail Heringer said as Connor Falcon commented, "YES BABE 🔥🔥🔥."

"Glad I don't have to keep this a secret anymore!! 😂," Mykenna Dorn wrote. "So happy for you two!! ❤️."

Redman and Bukowski attended a beachside wedding together in Costa Rica. Hours after sharing their relationship on social media, she captioned a PDA-heavy kissing video on her Instagram Story: "Happy and sun-kissed here in Costa Rica."

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski Credit: anna_redman/Instagram

The pair, who are both from Chicago, had sparked romance rumors over the last few months. While recently addressing the dating speculation on the She's All Bach podcast, Bukowski said his love life has been "pretty good" lately but played coy when directly discussing Redman.

"I'm not going to confirm or deny those allegations. But I know Anna," he said in January. "She's a great girl. … We're definitely friends. I enjoy spending time with her."

"I'm just really kind of enjoying my time, you know, currently dating," he continued. "And I don't want to put an extra spotlight on it by any means because genuinely, like, for the first time in a long time, [I'm] happy with no stress behind it."

Redman previously competed on Matt James' Bachelor season, which aired early last year. After being eliminated, she joined Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season but was unable to form a real love connection with contestant James Bonsall.

Bukowski, on the other hand, has tried to find love within the Bachelor franchise on multiple occasions. He currently holds the title of Bachelor Nation contestant with the most appearances.

He was a contestant on both Emily Maynard Johnson and Andi Dorfman's Bachelorette seasons. He also appeared on Bachelor Pad and was on three Bachelor in Paradise seasons.