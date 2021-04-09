Bachelor Alum Victoria Fuller Says She's 'Saving Herself for Marriage'

Victoria Fuller dished on her new commitment to religion since leaving The Bachelor last year

Victoria Fuller is opening up about her post-Bachelor dating life.

Fuller, who competed for Peter Weber's heart during season 24 of The Bachelor last year, made an appearance on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast on Friday and shared that she's recently joined a nondenominational Christian community and now plans to save herself for marriage.

"She's saving herself for marriage," Fuller, 27, told hosts Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker, referring to herself in the third person.

She explained that having grown up Catholic, her new church has afforded her a different perspective on religion.

"I grew up so Catholic that everything I did was judged, or I always felt like I was doing something wrong. I never felt accepted," she said. "And then I was just opened to this world where God is so good, and he forgives."

Fuller's time on The Bachelor ended up embroiled in controversy when she was linked to a brand that featured the words "White Lives Matter" on its clothing.

Her relationship with Weber was also tested when it came out that she had previously dated country singer Chase Rice after he performed during Fuller and Weber's one-on-one date.

"Coming out of that was so hard for me," she said on Click Bait. "So, to find community and to know that the Lord really does love me and forgives me and there's mercy and grace, that's just everything to me now."

Following her time on the ABC franchise, Fuller also dated former Bachelor star Chris Soules. She confirmed their split in September, saying, "I think he's an amazing man. I just think that like, right now, I'm in such a different place than he is."