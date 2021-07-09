Vanessa Grimaldi and her fiancé, Josh Wolfe, enjoyed a fun-filled trip together in their native Canada.

On Thursday, the Bachelor alum shared several photos from the engaged pair's summer getaway "up north."

"Best of the country house 🏡 🥰🌲," Grimaldi, 33, captioned her post while using various hashtags, including #CanadianThings, #UpNorth and #SelfTimerGameStrong.

In addition to uploading sweet pics of the duo posing with their dogs, including a silly-faced snap, she posted a steamy, PDA-filled shot of her kissing Wolfe while sitting on his lap.

Grimaldi also showcased her stunning diamond engagement ring in two other images.

On her Instagram Story, Grimaldi shared an exterior photo of "The Wolfe's" family shed and also posted a video of the pair's dogs being affectionate with one another.

Grimaldi's relationship with Wolfe was confirmed in early 2019. In August 2020, Grimaldi revealed to PEOPLE that Wolfe proposed to her atop the Saint-Louis Gate in Quebec City in Québec, Canada.

"I knew we were going to get engaged eventually, but I had no idea it was going to happen when it did," she said at the time. "Josh is the first person I am with where I am at complete ease and where I never second-guessed his love for me. I've been ready to say yes! I am the luckiest woman!"

Grimaldi also described the proposal as "an intimate, beautiful moment that was candle-lit."

In 2017, Grimaldi became a reality TV star when she accepted Nick Viall's final rose on The Bachelor. They split five months after their proposal aired on ABC.

Viall, who is now dating Natalie Joy, congratulated Grimaldi shortly after her engagement was announced. "Well thank god I followed you back a week ago to hear this news," Viall commented beneath Grimaldi's engagement announcement post on Instagram. "Congrats to you two! Lucky guy."