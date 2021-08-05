"It was the best bachelorette party with the most loving, kind, generous group of women I am so lucky to call friends," the Bachelor alum says of her celebration last weekend

Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi is one step closer to walking down the aisle!

The 33-year-old teacher celebrated her impending nuptials to fiancé Josh Wolfe with a fun-filled day with close friends at the Ritz Carlton Montreal in her native Canada on July 29.

"What a night," Grimaldi gushes to PEOPLE. "It was the best bachelorette party with the most loving, kind, generous group of women I am so lucky to call friends. This is what life is about — surrounding yourself with people who fuel your heart and soul. I am still smiling."

The festivities for Grimaldi, who was briefly engaged to Bachelor Nick Viall in 2017, began with pool and spa at the Ritz, where guests donned personalized slippers by Grimaldi's friend Teneisha Collins and snapped pics in front of a custom sign by Haute Balloon.

Later, an Auto Bus Limo Montreal party bus drove the group to Fish Bone restaurant in the Old Port of Montreal, where Wolfe's sisters, Rebecca and Mandy, also joined in on the fun.

"The best part of the day was being reminded of how fortunate I am to be surrounded by such genuinely kind, supportive and loving friends," says Grimaldi, who got engaged to Wolfe last August. "And singing in the karaoke bus was a close second!"

Now, Grimaldi says she's focused on her big day — and beginning her life with Wolfe.