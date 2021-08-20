Bachelor Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Weds Fiancé Josh Wolfe: 'I'm Over the Moon!'

"I know we're going to be together forever," says Vanessa Grimaldi of her new husband Josh Wolfe

Wedding bells are ringing for Vanessa Grimaldi!

The Bachelor alum, 33, wed her fiancé, businessman Josh Wolfe, 36, in an intimate ceremony with immediate family on Friday in their hometown of Montreal, Canada, PEOPLE can confirm exclusively.

"I'm over the moon!" says Grimaldi. "Josh is the best partner to have in life and I feel so grateful."

The couple, who got engaged last summer after dating for over a year, were married at the Le Mount Stephen Hotel; the event was planned by Tania Tassone.

Vanessa Grimaldi and Josh Wolfe Josh Wolfe and Vanessa Grimaldi | Credit: Vanessa Grimaldi/Instagram

The bride wore a custom lace gown by Maria Arciero Design (with a "J" and a "V" embroidered on the sleeves!) while Wolfe wore a suit by Miguel Waxman.

"I choose comfort above everything," says Grimaldi. "It hugs me in all the right places and I feel so confident in it."

During the ceremony, the couple read each other traditional vows before exchanging rings by Teresa And Sons.

Vanessa Grimaldi and Josh Wolfe Vanessa Grimaldi and Josh Wolfe | Credit: Vanessa Grimaldi/Instagram

Following, guests proceeded into the reception for a lasagna dinner (a tribute to Grimaldi's Italian roots) catered by Beniamino restaurant, a local favorite, before dancing to the tunes of artist MaryDee.