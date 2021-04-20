Colton Underwood's Former Fling Tia Booth Says 'Love Who You Wanna Love' After He Comes Out as Gay

The former Bachelor contestant, 29, recently spoke out after receiving an onslaught of messages about the news. In an Instagram Story post captured by Page Six, Booth shared her statement alongside screenshots of direct messages from various users demanding to know her thoughts. One person even advised Booth to "get your pr people to approve a statement on Colton because this is prime content that people are actively searching for," to which the reality star replied: "Eww."

"@ColtonUnderwood knows how I feel," she continued. "Love who you wanna love. There's my statement. I am my own PR team. GTG bye."

Booth and Underwood, 29, met and briefly dated before he joined her friend Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018. When Booth made an appearance on Kufrin's season, she confessed that she still had feelings for Underwood.

Underwood was later eliminated by Kufrin and proceeded to have another brief fling with Booth on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise that summer before being cast as the next Bachelor.

On his season, he found love with Cassie Randolph. Booth, for her part, dated Cory Cooper until the fall of 2019, when they split after one year together.

Underwood, who has also been linked to Aly Raisman and Lucy Hale, came out as gay during an interview with Robin Roberts that aired on Good Morning America April 14.

"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," he said. "The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous. It's been a journey, for sure. I'm emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way."

During the sit-down, the former NFL player also apologized to Randolph for their tumultuous split.