Bachelor Alum Tia Booth Engaged to Boyfriend Taylor Mock: 'Never Been More Shocked or Sure'

Tia Booth is ready to say "I do!"

The Bachelor Nation star is engaged to her boyfriend Taylor Mock, she announced in an Instagram post on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Never been more shocked or sure in my life💍 I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!" she wrote alongside an image of herself showing off her engagement ring.

Mock proposed to Booth on Sunday evening, while the reality star was taking part in The Bachelor Live On Stage event in Atlanta. Booth shared a video from the proposal in her Instagram post as well.

Fellow Bachelor alum Sydney Lotuaco also shared a video of the proposal on her Instagram Story, in which Mock can be seen getting down on one knee to ask a surprised and speechless Booth to spend the rest of her life with him.

"BIG show tonight! Congrats!!" Lotuaco wrote alongside her post, tagging both Booth and Mock's respective Instagram handles in the clip, as well as one for The Bachelor Live On Stage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tia Booth, Taylor Mock Credit: Tia Booth/Instagram

Booth was previously on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018, before she went into a relationship with Colton Underwood during her first time on Bachelor in Paradise. She then dated Cory Cooper from 2018 to 2019, ahead of filming another season of BiP and leaving the show single in 2021.

The physical therapist previously kept her relationship with Mock private for some time, before she then made her relationship with him Instagram official in October 2021.

"Not gonna lie-it's been nice keeping this to myself, but it's about time y'all know too 🖤," Booth wrote alongside a video of the pair at the time, announcing their relationship.

Mock also shared his own message of love for his significant other, writing then, "It's hard to put into words how you truly feel about someone you love. I guess I'll keep it as simple as I've never felt more alive than when I'm with you."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Tia Booth, Taylor Mock Credit: Tia Booth/Instagram

In her most recent Instagram post celebrating her love, Booth shared an image of herself and Mock, and praised her now-fiancé in the caption of her post.

"This guy truly doesn't get enough credit for putting up with my s---," she wrote. "He came into my life during the most difficult season I've ever faced and hasn't wavered."

"I've tried to push him away more times than I can count, but he's stuck through it all," continued Booth. "Maybe once we're on the other side of it I'll write a book to explain, but for now here's some genuine soft smiles."

"ILY Tay🤍," the Arkansas native concluded her sentimental post.

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor Alum Jenna Cooper Marries Karl Hudson in Private Ceremony: 'Just Can't Stop Smiling'

During an October 2021 episode of Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, Booth opened up about her relationship and revealed that she and Mock met months earlier.

"So we met actually in January at a party in Nashville. He moved from California," she detailed. "And we hung out, like, in the same friend group. And then he got the balls one day to try to hit on me and get me to hang out with him and I was like, 'Sweetie, I'm going on Bachelor in Paradise. I'll see ya later.'"

But, after returning from the series, Booth said, "I was like, 'Damn, this freakin' dude has been right here trying this whole time, which is, like, all I've, you know, asked for on the show."