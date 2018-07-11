Bachelor Alum Tenley Molzahn's Romantic Backyard Wedding: All the Details

Tenley Molzahn is a married woman!

The Bachelor alum — who was the runner-up on Jake Pavelka‘s season in 2010 and went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 — tied the knot with Taylor Leopold on April 27, 2018, at Chez Balliet in San Marcos, California.

Their romantic backyard nuptials are featured online in Martha Stewart Weddings, with Molzahn, 34, sharing all the adorable details, from the color palette (terra cotta, citron, grays, and blush pink) to the cake (gluten-free chocolate with salted-caramel frosting). Amorology Weddings planned the event.

The intimate ceremony, officiated by a good friend, took place in front of just 77 guests, with Molzahn’s mom and dad walking her down the aisle together.

“I asked both of my parents to walk with me because their 36 years of marriage and their daily choices have been a great example of love and marriage to me,” Molzahn told the magazine. “They have walked through some really hard times with me and have been major pillars in my life and in my journey to getting to marry Taylor. It felt appropriate to have them both by my side.”

For the big day, Molzahn wore a lace Lillian West gown with a sweetheart neckline, mermaid silhouette, and chapel-length train and carried an Oak and the Owl bouquet of roses, fritillaria, butterfly ranunculus and peonies.

“It’s an unexplainable feeling that I’ve never had before,” Leopold said of seeing his bride-to-be. “The power of the moment and the day were all coming down to that very moment. That moment pivots and changes your life and history of life after. And you feel the power of that moment and it just takes over.”

The couple exchanged traditional vows — “Our faith is super important to us, so the message and words spoken between us were very Christ-centered,” said Molzahn — and their wedding bands, hers a simple gold one with pavé diamonds and his, one that belonged to his late grandfather.

At the cocktail hour post-ceremony, guests were offered mostly gluten-free bites and four signature drinks, including one aptly named The Final Rose, a nod to Molzahn’s time on The Bachelor.

The newlyweds spent part of their cocktail hour taking portraits — and, of course, enjoying their first minutes as husband and wife. For their first dance, they chose Sturgill Simpson’s “The Promise,” which Leopold had played for Molzahn on their second date.

“The moon was full, all of our favorite people were there, and everyone was dancing,” said Leopold.

“It was the best night of our lives,” said Molzahn. “Beyond anything we could have ever dreamed of.”