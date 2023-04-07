'Bachelor' Alum Teddi Wright Is Engaged to Boyfriend Nicholas: 'Still Feels Like a Dream'

Teddi Wright just found her happy ending.

The former Bachelor contestant, 26, announced her engagement to boyfriend Nicholas on Thursday. Sharing the exciting news in an Instagram video, she included a glimpse at her diamond ring designed by Jean Dousset alongside a montage of the couple's many happy moments together.

"So this is love … 🤍💍," she began. "I am engaged and feel so blessed I get to spend forever with my best friend :') I've been crying for days since it's happened and it still feels like a dream."

Briefly praising her husband-to-be's engagement ring selection, she said: "Can we take a moment for how good my fiancé (omg) and @jeandousset did on the ring."

"I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!! 🫶🏽✨💍," she added. "Now let's get me married 💪🏽"

Wright's fellow Bachelor Nation members sent her congratulatory messages in the post's comments section. "So so happy you've found the kind of love you deserve I AM SOBBING 🥹🤍," said Serene Russell as her fiancé, Brandon Jones, wrote, "We love it 👏🏽🍾"

Michael Allio commented, "Congrats @teddiwright! So happy for you. Happiness looks good on ya! 😊"

"Omg chills!! So happy for you Teddi!" Susie Evans added. "So deserving of love and all the happiness. ❤️ Sending you so much love!! Congrats!"

Teddi Wright/Instagram

Wright first introduced her relationship with Nicholas in January. "First new years kiss ever!! Happy new year 🫶🏽 #2023," she captioned the video post, which featured moments of the pair being affectionate with one another.

And while she's mostly kept things private from there on out, with the exception of sharing a post on how he gave her "butterflies" and of them clinking glasses, fans didn't learn of Nicholas's name until after Wright shared the engagement news.

"He doesn't have social media and he doesn't fully understand this world but he tries his best to be supportive and take a million pictures lol," she revealed during an Instagram Story Q+A.

Teddi Wright/Instagram

"Will try to get him on camera more but wanted to protect our relationship in the beginning!" she continued. "I think the kids call this 'private but not secret.'"

Wright also teased that the pair intend to have a "short" engagement.

Wright previously competed for Clayton Echard's heart on his Bachelor season airing last year. She was eliminated in week 7 and later joined the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise, though she quit the summer spinoff in week 2.