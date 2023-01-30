'Bachelor' Alum Tahzjuan Hawkins Tells Zach Shallcross She 'Would Love to Add Myself' to His Season

Zach Shallcross channeled his inner Oprah on Monday's episode of The Bachelor when he gave out a date to everyone.

Host Jesse Palmer explained that Zach, 26, wanted each woman to go on a date with him during the first week to make up for not getting to talk to everyone on arrival night.

FIRST GROUP DATE

Brianna, Brooklyn, Katherine, Mercedes, Bailey, Davia, Cat, Genevie and Kylee embarked on the first date of the season, which was hosted by rapper Latto.

The "Big Energy" singer, 24, wanted to help Zach find someone with "bad bitch energy." But first, she had a surprised for the ladies.

"There's more women coming on today's date," Latto warned.

The women did not want to hear that, but then when Latto brought out franchise alums Victoria Fuller, Tahzjuan Hawkins and Courtney Robertson, their worries eased.

Courtney, 39, explained that she, Victoria, 29, and Tahzjuan, 30, all joined the date to help Zach "find his baddie."

First, Zach's suitors put their "bad bitch energy" on display by doing a runway walk. Genevie, 26, accidentally strangled Zach with a ribbon wand. Cat, also 26, crawled down the catwalk and Bailey, 27, brought what she called "big wig energy" by wearing a pink wig.

"There are some baddies in the worst kind of way," Tahzjuan said in an on-camera interview. "They can take some pointers."

Then Latto asked the women to share a time that they acted like a real bad bitch. "When you stood your ground," Zach explained.

For some reason, Brooklyn, 25, asked Zach to take a shot of tequila with her during this portion.

"You're all bad bitches in my eyes," Latto decided.

At the afterparty, Katherine, 26, and Zach bonded about looking for a lifelong partner and Brianna, 24, expressed her insecurities about receiving America's first impression rose.

"I was super rattled the day we spoke, night one," Brianna told Zach. "It was really hard to feel like I could be comfortable because I was like, maybe I should go home because honestly, if I didn't have this rose, I don't think Zach would care to have me stay here, which made it a lot harder."

Zach offered Brianna reassurance. "I see something in you," he said. "I don't want you to feel uncomfortable or weird."

They kissed, and Brianna had her eyes set on the date rose. "It would mean that he really does see something here," she told the cameras.

Meanwhile, Tahzjuan — who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and later on Bachelor in Paradise — interrupted Zach's conversation with Cat to tell Zach she wanted to join his season.

"I just wanted to, obviously, bad bitch energy, lay it out there," she said. "I think you're a great guy. You have a really good head on your shoulders and I appreciate that and that's definitely something that I'm looking for in my partner in life. And so, I would love to add myself to the mix. Just wanted to see where you're at."

Zach said he found that "interesting," but needed time to decide. Meanwhile, the other women used that time to confront Tahzjuan about her intentions.

"I was here to judge … to kind of judge the baddest bitch, right? But I just feel like Zach has a lot to offer and I just came here to kind of get to know him and understand what he's actually looking for," Tahzjuan told the group. "Like, today some of you guys missed your opportunity to connect with Zach and it was just like, who is his wife in the group?"

Katherine wondered what that meant. "I saw you guys on the stage and it was just like, very painful to watch," Tahzjuan said.

She didn't care if that bothered the other women. "I'm not new to this," she said. "It could be 20 girls against me and I'm good."

Zach pulled Tahzjuan from the group — and then returned without her. "Tahzj wanted to join the group and I couldn't say yes to that," he explained. "I'm establishing actual feelings with all of you women and I just want to let you know she is no longer here."

He ended the date by giving Katherine the group date rose.

ONE-ON-ONE DATE

Christina Mandrell received the first one-on-one date of the season, and she wanted to use it to tell Zach that she has a daughter.

The duo rode in a helicopter to Zach's hometown in California, where they attended a family barbeque with his parents, siblings and cousins. Christina, 26, bantered with his sister and cousins and sat down with Zach's mom to look at an album of the Bachelor's baby photos. That reminded Christina that she still hadn't told Zach about being a mom herself.

"I don't want it to seem like I'm hiding anything because I'm really not," Christina told the cameras. "I wanted him to see the side of me that he was able to see today before telling him that I'm a mom. I'm proud of my circumstances, but I understand that it's a lot."

Later, at the one-on-one portion of their date, Zach toasted "to a wild first date."

Christina revealed she had some big news to share with Zach. "I do have a daughter and she's 5, almost 6," she said. "She is my world."

Zach asked Christina what her daughter's name is, and admitted that while she sounds like "a great girl," he didn't know what to feel about potentially being a dad in the near future.

"I really appreciate you being open and vulnerable to share that because that's hard and it's nerve-racking," Zach said to Christina. "It's a lot to take in. But what I am looking for in the future is a family to build upon and the fact that you already have someone in this world like that is incredible."

Christina appreciated his honesty. "That feels way more real than just saying what you think is the right thing to say," she said.

Zach knew he would be doing a "disservice" by pretending to be 100 percent on board.

"I do want a family and that is important to me, obviously you saw it today. That means a lot to me and I already feel like there's something here," Zach continued. "But I want to be honest with you: like when I heard that you're a mother, I had so many different thoughts run through my head of, I'm here to find my person and spend the rest of my life with, but does that entail being a dad right now? And yeah, I want to be a dad one day, but I don't know if I'm ready."

Still, Zach wanted to offer Christina a rose "because I think the world of you," he said.

She accepted. "This means a lot to me," Christina said. "Of course, I'm happy. I'm a mom, but I also somehow understand that is a lot to consider."

SECOND GROUP DATE

The remaining women embarked on the final group date of the week: a casual group hang.

Ariel, 28, asked Zach to write down her biggest fear about the process, and she did the same. Ariel named "getting my heart broken" as her biggest fear and Zach said he feared falling "for someone that's not being here to find a true best friend."

Ariel also said she feared not being kissed by Zach. "I think we can get rid of that fear," Zach said before kissing Ariel.

Jess, 23, wanted Zach to share something unique about himself and he opened up about being diagnosed with Pyloric stenosis, a condition that blocks food from entering the small intestine, as a newborn.

"I was told that I was not going to live and my mom kept fighting," Zach said. "And I feel like a crazy sense of purpose, like I'm here for a reason. And I can't believe I'm talking about this right now. I don't think I've ever actually said this really out loud, unless my mom said it."

"I can't imagine having to go through," Jess said before they kissed.

After fretting about not having yet talked to Zach, Gabi finally got a chance to talk to him. She tried to give him a nickname and tossed out "Zacharias" and "Zachy-poo" as options.

"I think Zachy is fine," he said.

Gabi, 25, did not feel good about how the conversation went, and felt worse when the group date rose went to Jess instead of her.

"I shouldn't have to feel like a worthless person," Gabi cried afterwards.

COCKTAIL PARTY AND ROSE CEREMONY

When Zach welcomed everyone to the cocktail party, he commended Christina for being so brave with meeting his family on their first date. Christina said she actually didn't tell the other women about that.

"I'm so shocked," Brianna said in an on-camera interview. "I have never gotten a rose from Zach yet, but she's already met his family. That kind of got me in my head."

During the cocktail party, Gabi redeemed herself by giving Zach his favorite treat — peanut butter cups — and sharing a kiss with him. Brooklyn taught Zach to lasso.

Brianna confronted Christina about comments the content creator made to her on the first night about the show being "rigged" and hating her for getting America's first impression rose.

"It just made me feel like, I didn't know if this was going to be a safe environment for me," Brianna told Christina.

Christina said she "would never want anyone to feel that."

"I'm ultimately, over anything, so sorry that your feelings were hurt," Christina continued.

Brianna chose to accept Christina's apology, but still informed Zach about the situation without using Christina's name. "I'm sorry you went through that," Zach said.

But he also felt like he hadn't been able to connect with Brianna. "I feel like you have a lot of walls up," he said, later adding, "Our conversations, they haven't felt that fun."

That didn't stop Zach from giving her a rose — the final one of the night — during the rose ceremony, though.

Brooklyn, Genevie, Greer, Ally, Charity, Kaity, Gabi, Ariel, Anastasia, Kylee, Davia, Mercedes and Bailey also received roses.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.