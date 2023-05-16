'Bachelor' Alum Sydney Lotuaco Marries Nick Wehby In Chic Ceremony on a Virgina Farm: 'I'll Never Be Over It'

Sydney Lotuaco is married!

Four years after appearing on Colton Underwood's season of the Bachelor, Lotuaco, 31, said "I do" to Nick Wehby in a beautiful bayside ceremony in Cape Charles, Virginia over the weekend.

"I'll never be over it!" Lotuaco wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos from her big day.

The former reality TV star wore a strapless wedding dress from Atlanta-based designer Anne Barge that featured a slit down the middle of her legs and an oversized bow at the back. Her eight bridesmaids wore coordinating light gray satin dresses.

"I actually don't know what to say," her husband, Wehby, wrote on Instagram as he shared a series of photos from the ceremony. "I'd love to come up with something funny to say but I'm at a loss. Thank you to everyone who made the journey, and even those who couldn't, we still felt you."

Despite a strong forecast for rain over the course of the wedding weekend, Lotuaco shared on her Instagram Story that the rain "held off so that we could still have our outdoor ceremony."

The couple, who host the Something to Share podcast together, returned home to Ohio on Monday following the joyful wedding weekend.

"We were very sad to leave today but we had the absolute best weekend with all of our favorite people 💛," Lotuaco shared on her Instagram Story. "Home with my husband!!"

Lotuaco, who also appeared on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019 got engaged to Wehby in December 2021. Her now-husband popped the question during what was supposed to be a holiday photo shoot that transformed into an engagement.

The photographer, Katie Toney of The Citrus Collection — who also photographed their wedding this weekend, suggested that they write each other letters to read while she took the photos. Lotuaco thought the idea was "super cute," but little did she know Wehby's letter would end with him down on one knee.

"When Nick and I first started dating we were long distance and shared a journal that we'd write love notes to each other in when we were apart," she told PEOPLE in Dec. 2021 "Nick wanted to incorporate the journal somehow so Kate had the idea of having us write each other letters to read during the shoot."

She added, "I said 'Yes' without any questions and am so excited to get to spend forever with him."

The couple first connected at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and they began their relationship in quarantine.

"Nick had watched me on The Bachelor and for whatever reason took a liking to me," Lotuaco says. "We [started] talking back and forth via Instagram, then texting, and eventually FaceTimed for 3 months before ever meeting in person."

They met in person for the first time in August 2020 and the dancer moved in with Wehby "on a whim" shortly after.

"We built an amazing connection just over the phone," she adds. "I got to really know him as a person on so many levels. It was almost like the Bachelor bubble except without cameras and the other suitors. I saw what an amazing man he is from the way he cares for his family and all that he has overcome."

Prior to joining the Bachelor franchise, Lotuaco had never had a boyfriend.

"I always knew I would be one and done and was waiting for the right person. Nick was my first and only boyfriend and is now my fiancé and will eventually be my husband. He was very much worth the wait!"