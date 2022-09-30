'Bachelor' Alum Susie Evans Jokes About Needing to 'Fix' Her 'Entire Life' After Clayton Echard Split

Susie Evans is being honest about her headspace after splitting from Clayton Echard.

The Bachelor alum has been using her TikTok account to joke about feeling down since announcing the breakup on Sept. 23.

First, Evans posted a TikTok video that joked about feeling better — all with the help of some generic self-care.

"Me to every self-care ritual I've picked up this week," Evans wrote on a TikTok Video. ""You better fix my entire life, you little s---."

Evans added, "But really."

In the clip, she's seen wearing a face mask and speaking to an empty journal.

A second video uploaded by Evans sees the Bachelor alum lip-syncing to a sound that says "No more questions, I'm a little mad, and I'm tired." She captioned the video "How I'm handling this week."

Echard and Evans announced their breakup in a joint Instagram post last week. "With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly," they wrote.

"We understand that there will likely be a lot of questions about this decision — social media is definitely a highlight reel and much of our experiences together we have kept private as I'm sure most can understand. But we will share this — although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so many laughs, there has also been a significant amount of pain."

The couple met on The Bachelor — though Evans self-eliminated from the series. Echard left both final women in his last week to win back Evans after filming. They dated for six months post-show.

In August, Echard and Evans announced they'd be trying a long-distance relationship. "We're like, 'We don't know if it's going to be a month-long [relationship] from here or if it's gonna be lifetime but, like, there's no pressure," Echard said at the time. "Let's just love each other and be thankful."